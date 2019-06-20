×
Kirsten Dunst Lists Los Angeles Waterfront Property (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Location:
Toluca Lake, Calif.
Price:
$4.7 million
Size:
4,333 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

A waterside residence in Los Angeles’ tony Toluca Lake area that has long been owned by Kirsten Dunst, but primarily occupied by her family, has popped up for sale at $4.7 million. The early aughts “Spider-Man” franchise star, a 2016 Emmy nominee for “Fargo” whose upcoming TV series, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” was recently acquired by Showtime, has owned the waterfront property since 2001 when it sold for $2.6 million. Keller Williams WMC listing agent Harvey Good makes no bones about the house being “celebrity owned” in online marketing materials that also indicate the property is already in escrow and “accepting back up offers.”

One of only several dozen homes that back up to tiny, private Toluca Lake, the Cape Cod-style residence is fronted by a lushly planted garden behind a white picket fence with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,333 square feet. Eclectic, romantically furnished living spaces that feature florid moldings and lustrous, pale wood floors include ample and airy formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and vaulted ceiling and the latter lit by a crystal beaded antique chandelier with access through brocade-curtained French doors to an al fresco dining terrace.

Configured around a large island with marble countertops that also climb up the backsplashes and cover some of the walls, the expensively outfitted kitchen adjoins a breakfast area that steps down to a family room anchored by a huge, minimalistic white marble fireplace. Light fills the room through two long walls of floor to ceiling French doors that open to a wrap around a terrace with open views across the lake. Back in the foyer, a curved staircase with carved wood banister ascends to the second floor where one of the several en suite guest bedrooms and the master suite, which provides a fireplace and spacious sitting area along with a glitzy if dated marble bathroom, share an L-shaped lake-view terrace shielded by a black and white striped canvas awning.

The brick terrace that wraps around the back of the house outside the family and dining rooms includes an outdoor kitchen and grilling area shaded by a huge pergola as well as a gated stairway that leads to a lower terrace with a swimming pool and spa set against a vine-encrusted wall alongside a roomy deck with fire pit and curtained pavilion. Tucked discreetly beneath the deck, there’s an itty-bitty lakeside porch and a semi-circular dock where a small pontoon boat is decked out with sequined and faux-fur pillows.

Engaged to twice Emmy-nominated “Black Mirror” actor Jesse Plemons, whom she met on the set of “Fargo,” Dunst owned a secluded mid-century bungalow in the Nichols Canyon area of L.A. for about a decade prior to selling it in 2010 for almost $1.4 million and over the summer of 2007, she shelled out not quite $3.1 million for a one-bedroom loft in lower Manhattan that she put up for sale at $5 million and got rid of just over a year ago for $4.425 million.

