Kevin Nealon Still Selling His Pacific Palisades Pad (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Price:
$4.999 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,600 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Kevin Nealon holds down a plum, co-starring role on the primetime sitcom “Man With a Plan,” but the comfortably luxurious home he owns in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades can’t seem to find a buyer after nearly three years on and off the market at a variety of prices that spiked as high as $5.45 million and dipped to as low as $4.7 million. Described in marketing materials as a “traditional beauty with contemporary flare,” the white clapboard-clad Georgian-inspired residence, now listed at just under $5 million, has been owned by Nealon and actress Susan Yeagley since 2010, when it was purchased for $3.45 million. There are a total of seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 5,600 square feet over three floors.

Elegant formal living and dining rooms flank a classic, center-hall foyer, the former with a fireplace and a shimmery, silver-leaf-accented coffered ceiling. Configured around a lengthy island with top grade appliances, the kitchen is open over a peninsula snack bar to a family room replete with fireplace and integrated A/V equipment. A wide bank of glass sliders opens the room to a lushly landscaped backyard that, somewhat unusually for a home in this location and of this size and price, does not have a swimming pool. With a corner fireplace and a marble bathroom, the master suite opens to a mountain-view roof deck with wet bar. The spacious finished basement level offers garage access, an en suite bedroom for guests or staff and an entertainment lounge with wet bar plus a spacious laundry room and a petite fitness room.

The Yeagley-Nealons once owned a home just a short stroll from the ocean in Manhattan Beach, Calif. And in 2016 they more than doubled their money on the $1.1 million sale of a two-bedroom condo in a small waterfront complex on Florida’s Captiva Island that Nealon bought in 1991 for just over $450,000.

listing photos: The Agency

