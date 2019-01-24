×
Kevin McKidd Picks Up Secluded Studio City Property (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin McKidd House
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock; Google
Location:
Studio City, Calif.
Price:
$4.6 million
Size:
(approx.) 4,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms plus guesthouse

A freshly refurbished and partly wood-clad residence tucked up against protected lands at the secluded, pin-drop quiet end of a leafy cul-de-sac in the celeb-favored Fryman Canyon area of Studio City, Calif., has been sold to an anonymously named blind trust that always impeccably resourced real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears on her pristine 1982 Cadillac Seville is controlled by “Grey’s Anatomy” star Kevin McKidd and his new wife, private chef Arielle Goldrath McKidd. With honey-toned wide-plank oak floorboards and a high-tech whole-house audio system, the two-story, chalet-esque residence sits behind gates atop a three-car garage and measures in at a mite more than 4,300-square-feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms plus a poolside guesthouse.

An elegantly curved stairway links the tree-shaded motor court to an elevated porch where a decidedly contemporary, extra-wide all-glass door pivots open to a petite and voluminous double-height entry that steps down to an expansive, fireplace anchored living room that spills out through a fetching pair of full-height French doors to a gravelled, courtyard-style dining terrace notched into a precipitous planted hillside held back by towering retaining walls. The formal dining area has a walk-in wet bar for boozy entertaining and the expensively appointed kitchen features marble countertops and designer appliances plus a spacious informal dining area with leafy treetop views through French doors that open to Juliet balconies.

The master suite includes a chandelier-lit and marble-floored bathroom with gold-plated fixtures and opens to a wide deck that spans and shades a portion of the lower dining and lounging terrace outside the living and dining rooms. The deck also acts as a bridge to a long staircase that climbs to a high, flat and grassy plateau backed by a scrubby mountain-scape and done up resort-style with an outdoor kitchen and al fresco dining patio, a free-form swimming pool and circular spa and a generous poolside guesthouse with kitchenette and bathroom.

Convenient to Studio City, Burbank and Hollywood, Fryman Canyon has long attracted showbiz types seeking a rustic but luxurious refuge from the hurly-burly of Los Angeles at a price point below Beverly Hills and Bel Air. In addition to a small but notable clutch of veteran game show hosts who include Alex Trebek and Jeff Probst, other high-profile homeowners in the low-key enclave include George Clooney, Leah Remini, Teri Hatcher, Bruno Mars and Julie Bowen.

McKidd, who first appeared on the silver screen in the galvanizing 1996 film “Trainspotting,” is quickly becoming somewhat of a SoCal real estate mogul. In early 2017, the Scotsman splashed out $2.55 million for a semi-remote residence with a swimming pool and yurt sequestered down a private dirt road high in the rugged mountains above Malibu and last year he shelled out a smidgen more than $2.9 million for a five bedroom and 5.5 bathroom home in Sherman Oaks. He previously owned another home in Fryman Canyon as well as an ocean-view contemporary in Malibu — both were deeded over to his ex-wife, presumably in accordance with their divorce agreement — and he continues to own two homes along a famously celebrity-lined street in the Hollywood Hills, the larger acquired in 2005 for $4.5 million and the smaller listed for rent in 2017 at $7,500 per month.

