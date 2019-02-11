×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kevin Costner Seeks Short-Term Tenants for Rocky Mountain Compound

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
KevinCostner_AspenR2
KevinCostner_AspenR3
KevinCostner_AspenR4
KevinCostner_AspenR5
View Gallery 13 Images
Location:
Aspen, Colo.
Price:
$30,000 per night
Size:
160 acres with three residences that accommodate 27 people

It’s tough to imagine he needs the money or the headache of renters but Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning film and television actor Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, have none-the-less made their comfortably posh Rocky Mountain compound just outside of Aspen, Colo., available as a short-term rental to deep-pocketed groups at a sky-high rate of $30,000 per night. More private five-star resort that what most people think of as a private home, the 160-acre retreat is remote seeming yet just a quick drive out of downtown Aspen and, per marketing materials, will comfortably accommodate 27 people in three casually luxurious lodges.

Generic, easy-to-miss gates nestled into a thick wood open to an exceptionally long and uncommonly scenic driveway that passes through a rugged idyll of birch and pine as it snakes its way to the secluded main residence perched high on a grassy knoll above the rocky bank of Roaring Fork River. With six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms, the roughly 5,800-square-foot multi-level main house exudes understated luxury that blends rustic architectural features with elegant decorative elements: Rough-hewn exposed wood support columns and ceiling beams are balanced against premium-grade materials and exacting craftsmanship throughout; The dining room chairs are slip covered in relaxed, cardboard-colored linen under a pair of delicate chandeliers dripping with glittering tear drops of crystal; And a snarling stuffed mountain lion is contained in a lighted niche above the bed in the master suite that, as revealed to CNBC, also offers a secret, under-the-rug trap door in the floor that pulls open to a wooden staircase that leads to one of the estate’s three hot tubs.

More Dirt

The photogenic compound offers two additional, smaller residences plus vast stretches of lawn, a couple of fish-stocked ponds and a sledding hill. The “Field of Dreams” star, who’s appeared in now fewer than four baseball themed films, unsurprisingly built his own baseball field complete with stadium lighting, a sound system and an automated pitching machine.

Currently starring in the Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone” as well as the soon-to-be-streamed Netflix crime film “The Highwaymen” opposite Woody Harrelson and Kathy Bates, the “Dances With Wolves” star also maintains an eye-popping collection of properties just south of Montecito, Calif., in the sleepy seaside community of Carpinteria where he keeps three side-by-side ocean front homes. Costner acquired the first property in the late 1980s, the second in the late 1990s and the third just over two years ago when he quietly shelled out $7.3 million for an updated three-bedroom residence positioned to take advantage of unimpeded ocean and coastline views.

In 2006, Costner and Baumgartner substantially expanded their Carpinteria holdings with the $28.5 million purchase of an under-developed 17.25-acre bluff-top property overlooking the Pacific only about half of a mile down the beach from their oceanfront compound. At the time of their acquisition, there were several modest residences sprinkled around a large open space used as a polo practice field. The Costner-Baumgartners sold off about seven acres in 2009 for $25 million and, after deciding not to build a home for themselves, put the remaining 10+ acre spread with its pint-sized cottage up for sale with an eye-catching, publicity generating and much too aggressive asking price of $60 million in the spring of 2017 and then again in 2018 at a hugely reduced $49 million. The property no longer appears on the open market and property records do not reflect a change of ownership.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Dirt

  • Vance Owen Bel Air Mansion

    Producer Vance Owen Upgrades to Bel Air Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though he produced one of 2018’s worst performing and universally excoriated films, the John Travolta-starring biopic flop “Gotti,” personal injury attorney and prolific B-movie producer Vance Owen has nonetheless upgraded his real estate circumstances from a celeb-pedigreed Sunset Strip contemporary to an almost $6.9 million Mediterranean-inspired villa in the rustic-luxe upper reaches of L.A.’s Bel [...]

  • Armie Hammer Buys Hancock Park Mansion

    Armie Hammer Slides Into Hancock Park Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

    A quietly dignified residence on in Los Angeles’ historic and historically well-to-do Hancock Park neighborhood has been sold for a tetch more than $4.7 million to an anonymous trust, and two ear-the-ground tattletales, including ever-reliable real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, swear the new owners are “On the Basis of Sex” star Armie Hammer and actress/baked [...]

  • Shonda Rhimes House

    Shonda Rhimes Slashes Price on Celeb-Pedigreed Hancock Park Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    After four months on the market with a too optimistic price tag just shy of $10 million, Shonda Rhimes has drastically dropped the asking price for one of her four multimillion dollar properties in L.A.’s prestigious Hancock Park to just under $9 million. The primetime workplace drama specialist, now producingfor Netflix, purchased the dapper 1920s [...]

  • Kevin Costner House

    Kevin Costner Seeks Short-Term Tenants for Rocky Mountain Compound

    It’s tough to imagine he needs the money or the headache of renters but Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning film and television actor Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, have none-the-less made their comfortably posh Rocky Mountain compound just outside of Aspen, Colo., available as a short-term rental to deep-pocketed groups at a [...]

  • Shane Smith House

    Vice Media’s Shane Smith Lists in Los Angeles, Sells in Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Canadian gonzo journalist turned alt-media tycoon Shane Smith, co-founder and Executive Chairman of the millennially focused Vice Media empire, has listed the smaller of his two multi-million dollar homes in the laid-back Rustic Canyon area of Pacific Palisades, Calif., with a $4.495 million asking price and appears to have landed a buyer for his downtown [...]

  • Jennifer Garner House

    Jennifer Garner Moves Into Dean Factor’s Former Pacific Palisades Mansion

    Cosmetics heir and entrepreneur Dean Factor, great-grandson of Max “The Father of Makeup” Factor and founder of Smashbox Cosmetics and Smashbox Studios — not to mention a cousin to infamous serial rapist Andrew Luster, listed a comfortably luxurious mansion in the expensively serene, Rustic Canyon area in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades late last year for $14.485 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad