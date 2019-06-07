Kevin Bright Seeks Buyer for Broad Beach Compound

Veteran sitcom director and producer Kevin Bright has put his beachfront compound in Malibu, Calif., on the market at $13.995 million. Situated on more than half of an acre with 80-feet of frontage on prestigious and pricey if rapidly eroding Broad Beach, with off-street parking for more than a dozen cars, the Craftsman-inspired contemporary compound comprises a trio of two-story structures arranged around a lushly planted, plaza-type courtyard. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms sprinkled throughout the cottages that combined measure about 4,200 square feet.

Bright, whose many credits include “Friends,” “Joey” and “In Living Color,” and who has in more recent years produced and/or directed a number of documentaries, acquired the then vacant property in 2000 for not quite $2.1 million and had California architect Chris Sorensen custom-design a comfortably deluxe and somewhat unconventional compound. One cottage is what listing details describe as “a fitness and relaxation hideaway” and another contains the secluded, ocean-view master suite plus a spacious lounge while the third cottage, which contains several guest bedrooms, features a sleekly appointed center island kitchen with vast glass panels that retract into the walls. There’s also a combination living/dining room that opens to a beachside deck through glass panels that disappear into the walls and the central courtyard offers a variety of amenities including an outdoor kitchen, a separate grilling area, a fire pit and — rare for a beachfront property in Malibu — a pill-shaped swimming pool.

The property is listed with Robert Morton, F. Ron Smith and David Berg, all of Smith & Berg Partners, an affiliate of Compass, as well as Stephen Udall at Compass.

This is not the first time the Brights have tried to sell the property. In 2009 and 2010 it was listed with a too-optimistic price of $17.5 million and, as noted by the property gossips at the L.A. Times, in early 2014 it popped back up for sale at $14 million. Bright has several times also made the property available as a rental, most recently in 2016 at $35,000 per month.

Property records indicate Bright and wife Claudia additionally own a neighboring property they picked up in 2006 for $7.4 million as well as a nearly 11,000 square foot mansion in a ritzy, guard-gated enclave in Brentwood where some of their neighbors include Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dr. Dre, who bought his lavish chateau-style manse in 2014 for a mouth-drying $40 million from supermodel Gisele Bündchen and six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady.