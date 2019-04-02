Keith Carradine Puts Studio City Home Up for Sale

Versatile stage, film and television actor Keith Carradine, also an accomplished singer-songwriter, has put a fairly modest house above L.A.’s Studio City up for sale at just under $1.6 million. The veteran showbiz polyglot, who took home a 1976 Oscar for writing the song “I’m Easy” for Robert Altman’s “Nashville” and currently portrays the U.S. president on the primetime political drama “Madam Secretary,” has owned the property since early 2005, when it last traded for almost $1.2 million.

Tucked away on a not-quite one-quarter acre parcel at the end of a secluded, pin-drop-quiet cul-de-sac, the unassuming 1950s ranch-style residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in close to 2,400 square feet, plus a boldy futuristic, studio-style guest pod with another bathroom. A flame-red front door opens to a narrow entrance hall with honey-yellow polished-wood floors that run into a living room anchored by a white-brick fireplace. The separate and spacious dining room features a stacked-stone fireplace in a stately, wood-paneled wall while the well-maintained if only average quality, apartment-sized kitchen benefits from up-to-date medium-grade appliances and an itty-bitty breakfast nook. Glass sliders in a den that adjoins the dining room — and sliders in the master bedroom as well, lead out to a pergola-covered courtyard and poolside entertainment terrace with a well-equipped outdoor kitchen. Wrapped in eye-catching corrugated metal with sinuously curved corners on the opposite side of the pool, the guest pod is outfitted as a fitness room.

Carradine, 69, and his wife, Hayley DuMond, parents to a newborn son, late last year forked out almost $2.1 million for a hacienda-inspired Mediterranean farmhouse of almost 3,400 square feet sequestered down a private lane on just over an acre in a sought-after neighborhood in Santa Barbara.

listing photos: Keller Williams