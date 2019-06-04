×
'Dynasty' Actors Katherine LaNasa, Grant Show Sell New Marina Home

Location:
Marina Del Rey, Calif.
Price:
$2.4 million
Size:
2,700 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Married actors Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa have sold a brand-new and seemingly never occupied, custom-built contemporary at the unsung border of the Marina del Rey and Mar Vista communities in Los Angeles, for $2.4 million. Snow, who portrays Texas oil baron Blake Carrington on the current reboot of “Dynasty,” and LaNasa, who recently appeared in the “Truth Be Told” and “Future Man” TV series, as well as taking a spin through “Dynasty” last year, acquired the property just over three years ago for exactly $1 million. Over the next few years, the couple replaced a decrepit, wart of a 1940s bungalow with a striking, slightly forbidding assemblage of clean-lined, concrete-colored volumes secured behind a high wall and somewhat softened and camouflaged from the street by a random assortment of trees.

Arranged around an industrial, restaurant-style stainless steel worktable, the utilitarian-chic kitchen features gleaming white subway tile backsplashes that extend all the way to the ceiling; the dining area shares space with a show-stopping walnut and raw steel floating staircase; and the living room has a full wall of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that opens to a spacious deck lined with built-in planters. Outside, a fireplace set into a solid wall anchors the deck under a grid-patterned pergola structure, and a wide set of steps leads to grassy lower yard.

Bedrooms are well separated for flexibility and privacy. The two upstairs are both en suite and include the master bedroom with a slender wrap-around balcony. There are two more potential bedrooms on the main floor, one suitable as a den/family room with extensive built-ins and glass sliders to a cozy porch. Show and LaNasa were represented in the transaction by Rebecca Saenz at RE/MAX Estate Properties; the buyer was repped by Marco Naggar at Compass.

The Show-LaNasas own another a three-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom California Craftsman bungalow just a handful of steps off the beach in Marina del Rey, which they smartly scooped up in 2013 for close to $1.75 million and have several times made available as a boho-funky and fully furnished, beach-themed rental at prices between $6,000 and almost $8,000 per month.

 

 

