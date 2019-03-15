×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Seek Buyer for Photogenic Manhattan Condo

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kloss_Kushner_Nolita2
Kloss_Kushner_Nolita3
Kloss_Kushner_Nolita4
Kloss_Kushner_Nolita5
View Gallery 15 Images
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$6.995 million
Size:
(approx.) 2,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Supermodel and social media powerhouse Karlie Kloss — her Instagram has eight million followers — and fortunately born venture capitalist Josh Kushner have their crisply tailored condo in lower Manhattan’s fashionable Nolita neighborhood up for sale at a price so close to $7 million it might as well be $7 million. The cerebral computer coding hobbyist and former Victoria Secret “Angel,” who stepped into Heidi Klum’s hosting stilettos in Thursday’s premiere of the 17th season of “Project Runway,” and Kushner, the heir to a New Jersey real estate fortune and the younger bother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of and senior adviser to Donald Trump, purchased the condo in the fall of 2013 for $4.5 million. One of the other units in the discreetly swank, low-rise apartment house is owned by Gabriel Byrne and another is owned, per property records, by Billy Joel but occupied by his singer daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

On a low floor of a handsome, seven-story red-brick building designed and built from the ground up in 2008 by the illustrious architecture and design firm Roman and Williams, the Kloss-Kushners’ roughly 2,000 square foot, two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom unit opens to a 1,120 square foot, brick-paved terrace with two ivy-draped and trellis-covered pergolas, one for dining and the other for lounging next to an outdoor gas fireplace.

More Dirt

The almost 28-foot-long, east-facing living room has lustrous walnut wood floorboards laid in a baronial herringbone pattern and a massive fireplace sheathed in seamless slabs of black, flamed granite. The eat-in kitchen, which very casually and less than optimally must be passed through to get from the front doorto the living room, incorporates all the culinary bells and whistles one expects in a bespoke, multi-million dollar Manhattan condo and features butcher block counter tops on jet-black, high-gloss cabinetry trimmed in Danish wood. French doors set into walls of windows at opposite ends of the living room lead to the bedrooms. Furnished as a library/media lounge, the smaller, en suite guest room includes a windowless walk-in closet large enough to use as a pint-sized home office while the master suite provides two not particularly spacious walk-in closets and a bathroom clad in Calacatta Gold marble with decoratively dernier cri burnished brass fittings.

The property gossips at the New York Post, the first to suss out the listing for the photogenic condo, revealed the young, comely couple has been on the hunt for “new and bigger digs” since at least last fall when they were married in Upstate New York.

listing photos and floor plan: Compass

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Dirt

  • Karlie Kloss Condo

    Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Seek Buyer for Photogenic Manhattan Condo

    Supermodel and social media powerhouse Karlie Kloss — her Instagram has eight million followers — and fortunately born venture capitalist Josh Kushner have their crisply tailored condo in lower Manhattan’s fashionable Nolita neighborhood up for sale at a price so close to $7 million it might as well be $7 million. The cerebral computer coding [...]

  • Breckin Meyer House

    Breckin Meyer Lands Family-Sized Home in L.A.’s Valley Village (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Clueless” actor Breckin Meyer, all set to appear in the primetime legal drama “The Fix” that premieres next week as well as Seth Green’s soon to be released silver screen directorial debut “Changeland,” has splashed out $2.2 million for a brand-spanking-new, family-sized home just off a busy boulevard in a leafy, upscale pocket of the [...]

  • Chris O'Dowd House

    Chris O’Dowd Snags Vintage 1930s Spanish in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

    A nearly 100-year-old Spanish bungalow in the affluent Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles’ Mid-City West area has been sold for nearly $2.15 million and gossipy real estate yenta Yolanda Yaketyyak swears the new owner is Irish actor and comedian Chris O’Dowd and his writer/TV presenter wife Dawn O’Porter. Best known across the pond for [...]

  • Alex Rodriguez House

    Alex Rodriguez Slashes Price of Sunset Strip Bachelor Pad

    Just days after he revealed via Instagram he is to be Jennifer Lopez’s fourth husband, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez has radically slashed the asking price of his celeb-pedigreed bachelor pad above L.A.’s Sunset Strip by a pearl-clutching $1.25 million. Although still priced profitably above the $4.8 million the legendary slugger paid leading lady [...]

  • Lucy Hale Selling Studio City Home

    Lucy Hale Aims to Swap Out Homes in Studio City

    Slated to co-star in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of the iconic, famously campy 1970s and ’80s television series “Fantasy Island,” professional whirlwind and former “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale has her custom renovated canyonside home in the foothills above L.A.’s Studio City available at a smidgen less than $2.5 million. The star of the [...]

  • Mel Gibson Selling Malibu Estate

    Mel Gibson Trims Price for Malibu Estate

    Mel Gibson has trimmed the asking price of his secluded, celeb-pedigreed spread in the ruggedly ritzy mountains above Malibu by just over $350,000, bringing the listing to a whiff below $15 million; the property has spent close to three years on and off the market with fluctuating prices that started at an overly optimistic $17.5 [...]

  • Kevin Nealon Seeks Buyer in Pacific

    Kevin Nealon Still Selling His Pacific Palisades Pad (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kevin Nealon holds down a plum, co-starring role on the primetime sitcom “Man With a Plan,” but the comfortably luxurious home he owns in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades can’t seem to find a buyer after nearly three years on and off the market at a variety of prices that spiked as high as $5.45 million and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad