Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner Seek Buyer for Photogenic Manhattan Condo

Supermodel and social media powerhouse Karlie Kloss — her Instagram has eight million followers — and fortunately born venture capitalist Josh Kushner have their crisply tailored condo in lower Manhattan’s fashionable Nolita neighborhood up for sale at a price so close to $7 million it might as well be $7 million. The cerebral computer coding hobbyist and former Victoria Secret “Angel,” who stepped into Heidi Klum’s hosting stilettos in Thursday’s premiere of the 17th season of “Project Runway,” and Kushner, the heir to a New Jersey real estate fortune and the younger bother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of and senior adviser to Donald Trump, purchased the condo in the fall of 2013 for $4.5 million. One of the other units in the discreetly swank, low-rise apartment house is owned by Gabriel Byrne and another is owned, per property records, by Billy Joel but occupied by his singer daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

On a low floor of a handsome, seven-story red-brick building designed and built from the ground up in 2008 by the illustrious architecture and design firm Roman and Williams, the Kloss-Kushners’ roughly 2,000 square foot, two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom unit opens to a 1,120 square foot, brick-paved terrace with two ivy-draped and trellis-covered pergolas, one for dining and the other for lounging next to an outdoor gas fireplace.

The almost 28-foot-long, east-facing living room has lustrous walnut wood floorboards laid in a baronial herringbone pattern and a massive fireplace sheathed in seamless slabs of black, flamed granite. The eat-in kitchen, which very casually and less than optimally must be passed through to get from the front doorto the living room, incorporates all the culinary bells and whistles one expects in a bespoke, multi-million dollar Manhattan condo and features butcher block counter tops on jet-black, high-gloss cabinetry trimmed in Danish wood. French doors set into walls of windows at opposite ends of the living room lead to the bedrooms. Furnished as a library/media lounge, the smaller, en suite guest room includes a windowless walk-in closet large enough to use as a pint-sized home office while the master suite provides two not particularly spacious walk-in closets and a bathroom clad in Calacatta Gold marble with decoratively dernier cri burnished brass fittings.

The property gossips at the New York Post, the first to suss out the listing for the photogenic condo, revealed the young, comely couple has been on the hunt for “new and bigger digs” since at least last fall when they were married in Upstate New York.

