‘Queer Eye’s’ Karamo Brown Picks Up Woodland Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

“Queer Eye” culture expert Karamo Brown, whose showbiz break came in 2004 on MTV’s “The Real World: Philadelphia” and, at 38 years old, will soon publish a memoir, has put down some suburban real estate roots in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley with the not quite $1.25 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed residence in an out-of-the-way Woodland Hills neighborhood. The mid-’60s era, two-story residence recently underwent a comprehensive, modern-minded makeover and offers five bedrooms and three bathrooms in just over 2,600 square feet.

Double front doors set into a shallow porch next to a prominent, street-facing three-car garage open to a petite but proper foyer that flows directly into a combination living and dining room with rustic, honey-toned wide-plank hardwood floors and a minimalistic concrete fireplace. Open to the dining area over a peninsula countertop snack bar and arranged around a center island with an arresting mix of white laminate and custom-crafted wood cabinetry, the kitchen adjoins a cozily proportioned family room with a glass slider to a small, secluded side patio. Three family bedrooms share an updated hall bathroom. A wooden, barn-style door in the master bedroom slides open to a roomy bathroom renovated with jet-black penny-tile flooring and an oversize shower lined in inky black tiles behind a sheet of glass.

With a cross-canyon view, the mostly flat and grassy backyard offers a swimming pool and spa along with a pint-sized poolside gazebo that sits on a wide deck which cantilevers over a steep, scrubby hillside.

listing photos: Foster Douglas