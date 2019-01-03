Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Lose Out on Sale of Lower Manhattan Penthouse

After more than 200 days on the market with declining price tags that started at nearly $8 million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre at the swanky, Gwathmey Siegel-designed Soho Mews building in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for its full asking price of $6.35 million. Though they can certainly well afford to weather the loss, unfortunately for the A-lister couple, who have already upgraded to a significantly more expensive penthouse in Tribeca, the recorded sale price is almost $220,000 less than the not quite $6.568 million they paid for the crisply tailored condo in late 2010.

With three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,598-square feet, the single-level triple-exposure penthouse features six-inch wide oak floorboards, scads of bespoke paneling and vast expanses of glass curtain walls fitted with remote-controlled shades. An 853-square-foot set back terrace wraps around three sides of the aerie and offers energetic city views that include the frightfully tall One World Trade Center to the south and the iconic Empire State Building to the north.

A smooth-paneled foyer and entrance gallery makes a long stretch past two en suite guest bedrooms and an expensively outfitted all-white galley-style kitchen before it opens to a 30-plus-foot-long combination living and dining room with floor-to-ceiling corner windows and a fireplace integrated into a wall of custom built-ins that incorporates media equipment. A discreet pocket door in the entrance gallery slides open to the secluded master suite that includes an ample, window-lined bedroom, a fitted walk-in closet and a decadent, marble-walled bathroom with a deep soaking tub daringly set on a slightly elevated marble platform next to a floor-to ceiling window.

The Timberlake-Biels sometime ago decamped Soho for Tribeca where in mid-2017 they dropped a gulp-worthy $20.19 million for an almost 5,400-square-foot duplex penthouse with a massive roof terrace atop an ultra-luxe converted factory building where a few of their many high-profile entertainment industry hotshot neighbors include Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Rebel Wilson. The couple additionally maintains an impressive portfolio of multi-million dollar homes across the United States that includes a secluded Mediterranean mansion in the Hollywood Hills that Timberlake picked up in 2002 for $8.3 million from Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress Helen Hunt. In 2015 they shifted their real estate focus to the south where they dropped $4 million on 127 undeveloped acres in the tony countryside south of Nashville near where his parents owns a 10,000-square-foot mansion and they also keep a big spread at the prestigious Yellowstone Club near Big Sky, Mont., where several years ago they said they planned to raise their family “out of the spotlight” of Hollywood.

Listing photos: Stribling