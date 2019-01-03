×

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Lose Out on Sale of Lower Manhattan Penthouse

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
timberlakebiel_nycsoho3
timberlakebiel_nycsoho4
timberlakebiel_nycsoho5
timberlakebiel_nycsoho6
View Gallery 12 Images
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$6.35 million
Size:
2,598 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

After more than 200 days on the market with declining price tags that started at nearly $8 million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre at the swanky, Gwathmey Siegel-designed Soho Mews building in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for its full asking price of $6.35 million. Though they can certainly well afford to weather the loss, unfortunately for the A-lister couple, who have already upgraded to a significantly more expensive penthouse in Tribeca, the recorded sale price is almost $220,000 less than the not quite $6.568 million they paid for the crisply tailored condo in late 2010.

With three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,598-square feet, the single-level triple-exposure penthouse features six-inch wide oak floorboards, scads of bespoke paneling and vast expanses of glass curtain walls fitted with remote-controlled shades. An 853-square-foot set back terrace wraps around three sides of the aerie and offers energetic city views that include the frightfully tall One World Trade Center to the south and the iconic Empire State Building to the north.

More Dirt

A smooth-paneled foyer and entrance gallery makes a long stretch past two en suite guest bedrooms and an expensively outfitted all-white galley-style kitchen before it opens to a 30-plus-foot-long combination living and dining room with floor-to-ceiling corner windows and a fireplace integrated into a wall of custom built-ins that incorporates media equipment. A discreet pocket door in the entrance gallery slides open to the secluded master suite that includes an ample, window-lined bedroom, a fitted walk-in closet and a decadent, marble-walled bathroom with a deep soaking tub daringly set on a slightly elevated marble platform next to a floor-to ceiling window.

The Timberlake-Biels sometime ago decamped Soho for Tribeca where in mid-2017 they dropped a gulp-worthy $20.19 million for an almost 5,400-square-foot duplex penthouse with a massive roof terrace atop an ultra-luxe converted factory building where a few of their many high-profile entertainment industry hotshot neighbors include Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Rebel Wilson. The couple additionally maintains an impressive portfolio of multi-million dollar homes across the United States that includes a secluded Mediterranean mansion in the Hollywood Hills that Timberlake picked up in 2002 for $8.3 million from Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress Helen Hunt. In 2015 they shifted their real estate focus to the south where they dropped $4 million on 127 undeveloped acres in the tony countryside south of Nashville near where his parents owns a 10,000-square-foot mansion and they also keep a big spread at the prestigious Yellowstone Club near Big Sky, Mont., where several years ago they said they planned to raise their family “out of the spotlight” of Hollywood.

Listing photos: Stribling

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Music

  • TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    'Idris Elba Performing at Coachella?' The Story Behind His DJing Career

    After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • Justin Timberlake House

    Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Lose Out on Sale of Lower Manhattan Penthouse

    After more than 200 days on the market with declining price tags that started at nearly $8 million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre at the swanky, Gwathmey Siegel-designed Soho Mews building in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for its full asking price of $6.35 million. Though they can certainly [...]

  • R Kelly gun evacuation

    ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Will Air as Planned, Despite Legal Threat

    The Lifetime network’s three-part special, “Surviving R. Kelly,” will air beginning tonight as planned despite a legal threat from the singer, a rep for the network told Variety. “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories,” the statement reads. “The documentary will air as scheduled, starting tonight at 9pm ET/PT.” More Dirt Juliette Lewis [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'The Notebook' to Become a Broadway Musical

    So it’s not gonna be easy, it’s gonna be really hard. And we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. On Broadway. Nicholas Sparks’ romance novel-turned-hit film “The Notebook” is headed to Broadway as a musical with producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch in [...]

  • Polly Bennett Rami Malek choreography bohemian

    How Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali Mastered Music for the Screen

    More than a half-century ago, there was a public outcry when Marni Nixon’s singing voice was dubbed for Audrey Hepburn’s in George Cukor’s 1964 “My Fair Lady” film, in lieu of casting a powerhouse singer-actress such as Julie Andrews, the originator of the role on Broadway. These days, film and music fans have largely come [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Rules, and the Paid Stream Also Rises, in 2018 BuzzAngle Music Report

    BuzzAngle Music’s 2018 report is out, and it includes results both staggering and sobering for the music industry. The conclusions fall mostly in the positive category, especially when it comes to overall U.S. music consumption, which saw a double-digit increase on top of the previous year’s double-digit increase. While consumption was up a remarkable 12.8% [...]

  • 'Mowgli,' 'Buster Scruggs': Streaming Cinema Enlists

    'Mowgli,' 'Buster Scruggs' and Beyond: Streaming Cinema Is Enlisting A-List Composers

    The debate rages on over whether a Netflix movie is legitimate, bona fide cinema, as the streaming behemoth has somewhat reluctantly joined Amazon Studios in giving its award-hungry offerings at least a limited theatrical run. But good old-fashioned talent makes contrasting the streamers with their Old Hollywood rivals a moot point. And, along with star-studded [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad