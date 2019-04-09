×
Justin Hartley of ‘This Is Us’ Buys Mini-Mansion in Encino (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Justin Hartley Buys Encino Mansion
JutinHartley_ENC2
JutinHartley_ENC3
JutinHartley_ENC4
JutinHartley_ENC5
Location:
Encino, Calif.
Price:
$4.65 million
Size:
6,762 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

This Is Us” star Justin Hartley has substantially up-sized his residential circumstances in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley with the almost $4.7 million purchase of a brand-new mini-mansion behind gates in a sought-after Encino neighborhood. Built on more than half an acre and described in marketing materials as a “Modern Farmhouse” with a comprehensive home automation system, the single-story home sprawls out to nearly 6,800 square feet with six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Muscular, dark-wood beams in the voluminous center-hall entry extend over flanking formal living and dining rooms, the former with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and the latter with a showy, climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar. With two marble-topped islands, the huge, chef-accommodating eat-in kitchen opens out to a family room with a TV-surmounted fireplace between built-in cabinets that hide media equipment. There’s also a plush, state-of-the-art home theater for a more cinematic movie-watching experience. Five guest bedrooms each have their own bathroom. The master retreat is replete with a morning bar, fireplace and sitting area plus two decadent walk-in closets lined with glass-fronted wardrobes and a sleek marble bathroom with steam shower.

Jam-packed with a variety of al fresco leisure and recreational pursuits, the pancake flat backyard offers thick, emerald carpets of lawn, an eye-catching fire feature, a built-in grilling station and a lounging terrace with outdoor fireplace. There’s a sports court tucked behind the garage and, next to a slightly raised, zero-edge swimming pool and spa, a pint-sized pool house has a convenient bathroom and a disappearing wall of glass.

Nominated for a 2016 Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of ever-devious Adam Newman on “The Young and the Restless,” the former “Smallville” star and his real estate agent wife purchased another home, a fairly nondescript five-bedroom house of roughly 5,000 square feet in the unsung but up-and-coming Valley Glen area of the San Fernando Valley, just over two years ago, for not quite $1.7 million.

The seller was represented by Ray Akbari and Cyrus Ahmadi of Standard Realty.
The buyer was represented by Chrishell Hartley of The Oppenheim Group.

