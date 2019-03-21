June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer List Traditional Los Feliz Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

Hardworking Hollywood hypenates Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael have a modest house in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for sale at $1.499 million. The “Grace and Frankie” star, and Scheer, currently co-star of the Showtime comedy series “Black Monday,” purchased the property just over six years ago for $1.05 million and made a number of significant improvements, including the installation of a swimming pool. Fronted by a wee patch of grass amid mature foliage and all but hidden behind secured gates framed by a riotous hedge, the modestly proportioned, late 1930s traditional bungalow is entered through a protected, brick-paved courtyard and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 1,543 square feet.

Just inside the front door, the living room, with blush-pink decorative accents, features an elegant fireplace and a broad bay window while the separate dining room is wrapped in busy floral wallpaper and otherwise fairly sparely decked out as a soignée lounge with velvet furnishings and a loaded bar cart. French doors open the room to the front courtyard and the updated if ordinary galley-style kitchen includes a charming, built-in dining banquette and an adjoining laundry room.

More Dirt Tracy Morgan Loses Small Fortune on Former New Jersey Residence (EXCLUSIVE)

A sunshine-yellow Dutch door leads out to a small and grassy yard with a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa set against and tropical wall of bamboo. A vine-laden pergola structure shades a spacious dining patio next to a detached two-car garage converted to a poolside lounge with a built-in workspace and full bathroom.

Late last year the comedy-centric couple packed up and moved their young family to another, slightly fancier part of Los Feliz where they shelled out a bit more than $2.5 million for a substantially larger, decidedly more stately and respectfully preserved 1930s English Tudor of more than 3,200 square feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Raphael is a television staple who’s appeared in scads of comedies including “Burning Love” and Maria Bamford’s perfectly absurd “Lady Dynamite” while Scheer, who’s had a recurring role on the “Fresh off the Boat” sitcom the last handful of years, has also written, directed and/or produced a slew of idiosyncratic programs including the short-lived teen parody “Filthy Preppy Teen$,” “Drive Share” and the Canadian web series “The Amazing Gayl Pile.”

listing photos: Compass