Juliette Lewis Scoops Up Tree House Like Hollywood Hills Mediterranean (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.499 million
Size:
2,475 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Iconoclast actress and crowd surfing rock and roll singer Juliette Lewis — the 1992 Oscar nominee was the subject of a 2016, Michael Rapaport-directed rockumentary short “Hard Lovin’ Woman,” has said she rarely gets attached to any place she lives but, we first heard from real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, has none-the-less splashed out $1.499 million to buy and perhaps set down some permanent roots in a comprehensively updated and thoroughly modernized 1950s Mediterranean villa in an historic and coveted Hollywood Hills enclave. Loftily perched high in the treetops along a winding street atop a street-level two-car garage, the two-story residence has three bedrooms and 2.5 designer-done bathrooms, plus a small separate studio/office, in 2,475-square-feet.

It’s at least full flight of posterior hardening steps up from the street to the front door that opens directly into the living room where there are ashy, medium-brown hardwoods that run throughout the house as well as a white brick fireplace and a high, wood-beamed cathedral ceiling. With glass sliders to the backyard, an arguably somewhat compact dining area is completely open over a snack bar peninsula to a not particularly roomy but recently renovated kitchen fitted with lustrous, celadon tile backsplashes and almost white solid-surface countertops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinetry. Looking out in to the surrounding trees, the kitchen adjoins a family room that features four magnificently humongous arched windows, one of which is, oddly and unfortunately, slightly smaller than the others.

Nipped away in a separate wing off the living room with a shared bathroom lined in classic white subway tiles, the larger of the two guest bedrooms interestingly incorporates a slender window-lined solarium with a  serene, through the treetops cross-canyon view while the smaller provides single-pane French doors to the backyard. Sequestered for maximum seclusion on the second floor, the master suite luxuriously comprises a spacious bedroom with fireplace and sitting area that opens to a small balcony cantilevered out into the fragrant surrounding treetops. Fitted with a two-person soaking tub beneath a picture window, the master bathroom also has a separate shower space lined with grey-grouted white hexagonal tiles and there are two walk-in closets, one with windows that makes it easily used as a meditation nook or home office.

Little more than a good-sized brick-paved courtyard, the low-maintenance and drought tolerant backyard is notched into a steep, ruggedly planted hillside held back by a brick accented white stucco retaining wall.

Lewis, one of the few highlights on the not especially well received 2018 Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner created HBO series “Camping” and set to star in the star-studded upcoming psychological horror film “Ma,” once occupied a low-slung mid-century home in the foothills above Studio City that is now owned by Miley Cyrus and property records suggest the “Natural Born Killers” actress continues to hang on to a two-bedroom, townhouse-style condominium in an anonymous complex in a convenient if perfectly humdrum area of the San Fernando Valley’s Burbank community she snatched up in 2002 for $225,000.

listing photos: Leland Properties

