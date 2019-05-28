Josh Hutcherson Pays Above Asking in Silver Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Josh Hutcherson, a budding producer on the Hulu sci-fi comedy “Future Man,” on which he also stars, has shelled out close to $2 million for a freshly remodeled home in L.A.’s Silver Lake area. Faced with stiff competition, “The Hunger Games” franchise star apparently burned with a deep-pocketed desire to purchase the property: He paid more than $300,000 over the roughly $1.6 million asking price.

Built in the mid-1920s, and somewhat unconvincingly described in marketing materials as “Spanish revival” in style, the handsome if unremarkable, modern-minded traditional has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in close to 2,000 square feet over three floors. Accessed through a fenced courtyard, a closet-sized vestibule leads to a trio of interconnected spaces. The living room has a fireplace and French doors to the entry courtyard; a separate dining room is enhanced by a huge, square picture window; and a cozy den features a room-wide bank of accordion-fold glass doors that open to a large deck set into the surrounding treetops. One of the two top-floor bedrooms spills out to a private deck with a peek-a-boo view over the Silver Lake Reservoir while a spacious bedroom on the lowest level has direct access to a cleverly terraced, park-like yard laced with rustic stone retaining walls under the sun-dappled shade of mature trees. The property was listed with Edward Faktorovich and Kate Gallivan at Figure 8 Realty; Hutcherson was repped by Deedee Howard at The Agency.

The 26-year-old Hutcherson, next to be seen on the silver screen in the James Franco-directed indie drama “The Long Home,” owns at least two other properties in Los Angeles, including a showbiz-pedigreed architectural confection hidden amid a sycamore grove in a famously celebrity-packed pocket of the Hollywood Hills that he bought in 2012 for $2.5 million from the estate of late actor Heath Ledger for $2.5 million; the house was once owned by Ellen DeGeneres.