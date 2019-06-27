Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis Renovate and List Woodland Hills Mansion

Daytime soap story legend Genie Francis and prolific actor/director Jonathan Frakes have hung a not-quite $4 million price tag on a Woodland Hills, Calif., mansion they snapped up almost two years ago for its full asking price of $2.8 million. Behind gates with what listing descriptions call “sensational curb appeal” and built in the late 1980s on an unconventionally shaped, 0.4-acre parcel inside a little heralded guard-gated enclave, the just-over 8,900 sq. ft. mansion’s opulent stone-accented exterior remains all but unchanged while the six-bedroom and eight-bathroom interiors have been extensively renovated in a contemporary-leaning manner.

A huge, glitzy, Suburu-sized crystal chandelier in the conspicuously grand, double-height foyer survived the overhaul, although the positively palatial if decoratively démodé inlaid marble floor was smartly replaced with European oak floorboards that were also laid down throughout most of the residence. Lined with arched windows, the step-down living room is anchored by an elegantly spare Art Deco-inspired carved marble fireplace; the library has fashionable greige-colored painted paneling plus a decadent black marble fireplace surround; and the separate formal dining room overlooks a pint-sized planted courtyard through a broad bay window. The former steadfastly traditional kitchen was ripped out and replaced with a sleek, generically contemporary version that’s open over a lengthy angled island with an integrated snack bar to a breakfast nook and family room that spills out to the backyard through French doors.

Along with a handful of en suite guest bedrooms and a capacious second family room with a wet bar that will, per marketing materials, “become a cherished destination for all,” the upper floor also contains the expansive “master-retreat that truly is a world of its own.” Under a vaulted exposed-beam ceiling, the bedroom includes a fireplace, morning bar and French doors to a private balcony while the gleaming white-marble master bathroom provides separate his and her areas along with a dual entry shower, a deep soaking tub and a dry sauna.

Tidied up with some new plantings, the private, tree-ringed backyard is largely unchanged with multi-colored stone tile terracing around a swimming pool and spa, a built-in fire pit as well as a built-in grilling area and, surrounded by a small, lush patch of lawn, a lattice-accented, eight-sided gazebo.

The property is represented by Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz at Rodeo Realty.

Francis, who has portrayed Laura Spencer on “General Hospital” on and off for an astonishing 40+ years, and Frakes, a “Star Trek” franchise alum and narrator of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” TV series, owned a Georgian Colonial mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., for almost 30 years before they sold in 2015 for about $12 million, and in 2013 they dropped $1 million on another residence in Woodland Hills they continue to own, a fairly modest, just-over 2,000 sq. ft. ranch house and antique barn sequestered on more than half of an acre behind iron gates and high hedges.