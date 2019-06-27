×

Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis Renovate and List Woodland Hills Mansion

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
frakes_francis_whs_fi
Frakes_Francis_WHs2
Frakes_Francis_WHs3
Frakes_Francis_WHs4
Frakes_Francis_WHs5
View Gallery 18 Images
Location:
Woodland Hills, Calif.
Price:
$3.995 million
Size:
8,909 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Daytime soap story legend Genie Francis and prolific actor/director Jonathan Frakes have hung a not-quite $4 million price tag on a Woodland Hills, Calif., mansion they snapped up almost two years ago for its full asking price of $2.8 million. Behind gates with what listing descriptions call “sensational curb appeal” and built in the late 1980s on an unconventionally shaped, 0.4-acre parcel inside a little heralded guard-gated enclave, the just-over 8,900 sq. ft. mansion’s opulent stone-accented exterior remains all but unchanged while the six-bedroom and eight-bathroom interiors have been extensively renovated in a contemporary-leaning manner.

A huge, glitzy, Suburu-sized crystal chandelier in the conspicuously grand, double-height foyer survived the overhaul, although the positively palatial if decoratively démodé inlaid marble floor was smartly replaced with European oak floorboards that were also laid down throughout most of the residence. Lined with arched windows, the step-down living room is anchored by an elegantly spare Art Deco-inspired carved marble fireplace; the library has fashionable greige-colored painted paneling plus a decadent black marble fireplace surround; and the separate formal dining room overlooks a pint-sized planted courtyard through a broad bay window. The former steadfastly traditional kitchen was ripped out and replaced with a sleek, generically contemporary version that’s open over a lengthy angled island with an integrated snack bar to a breakfast nook and family room that spills out to the backyard through French doors.

More Dirt

Along with a handful of en suite guest bedrooms and a capacious second family room with a wet bar that will, per marketing materials, “become a cherished destination for all,” the upper floor also contains the expansive “master-retreat that truly is a world of its own.” Under a vaulted exposed-beam ceiling, the bedroom includes a fireplace, morning bar and French doors to a private balcony while the gleaming white-marble master bathroom provides separate his and her areas along with a dual entry shower, a deep soaking tub and a dry sauna.

Tidied up with some new plantings, the private, tree-ringed backyard is largely unchanged with multi-colored stone tile terracing around a swimming pool and spa, a built-in fire pit as well as a built-in grilling area and, surrounded by a small, lush patch of lawn, a lattice-accented, eight-sided gazebo.

The property is represented by Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz at Rodeo Realty.

Francis, who has portrayed Laura Spencer on “General Hospital” on and off for an astonishing 40+ years, and Frakes, a “Star Trek” franchise alum and narrator of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” TV series, owned a Georgian Colonial mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., for almost 30 years before they sold in 2015 for about $12 million, and in 2013 they dropped $1 million on another residence in Woodland Hills they continue to own, a fairly modest, just-over 2,000 sq. ft. ranch house and antique barn sequestered on more than half of an acre behind iron gates and high hedges.

Popular on Variety

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

More Dirt

  • Jonathan Frakes House

    Jonathan Frakes and Genie Francis Renovate and List Woodland Hills Mansion

    Daytime soap story legend Genie Francis and prolific actor/director Jonathan Frakes have hung a not-quite $4 million price tag on a Woodland Hills, Calif., mansion they snapped up almost two years ago for its full asking price of $2.8 million. Behind gates with what listing descriptions call “sensational curb appeal” and built in the late [...]

  • Lynda Weinman House

    Lynda Weinman Relists Hollywood Hills Mansion at $5 Million Loss

    As the uppermost echelons of L.A.’s luxury real estate market remain stagnant, inventory has piled up at an alarming rate. Per the MLS, there are currently 333 homes listed for sale at $10 million or more — and that figure doesn’t include the dozens of properties privately available off-market — yet only 61 homes have [...]

  • Tyra Banks House

    Tyra Banks Pays Over Asking For Pacific Palisades Fixer Upper

    Veteran Supermodel, reality television tycoon and increasingly prolific high-end property flipper Tyra Banks used her deep pockets to beat out multiple other buyers and plunk down not quite $3.1 million, more than $200,000 over the almost $2.85 million asking price, for a modest fixer upper in a prime neighborhood of Los Angeles’ low-key but high-cost [...]

  • Tristan Thompson House

    Tristan Thompson Splurges on $6.5 Million Encino Mansion

    Though he’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since the dewy dawn of his professional career, Tristan Thompson spends a substantial amount of offseason time in Los Angeles, far removed from the Buckeye state. And with an $82 million contract under his designer belt, he can certainly well afford a lavish vacation residence. The NBA baller, who famously [...]

  • Ellen DeGeneres House

    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi List Oceanfront Contemporary

    Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, two of Hollywood’s most prolific ultra high-end house flippers, have put their oceanfront estate in Carpinteria, Calif., up for sale at $24 million, a 29% increase above the $18.6 million the property mad couple paid for the one-plus acre spread not even two years ago. Long owned by prominent [...]

  • Steve Martin House

    Steve Martin Seeks Buyer in Beverly Hills

    Steve Martin has hung a not-quite $2.15 million price tag on the smaller of his two residences that are discreetly tucked into a little-known Beverly Hills, Calif., cul-de-sac in the ruggedly ritzy mountains between Coldwater and Laurel Canyons. Listed with Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates, the semi-retired septuagenarian actor, writer and producer, also accomplished [...]

  • Jerry Perenchio Hous

    ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Mansion Gets Super-Sized Price Cut

    After an epic $50 million price cut, the legendary Los Angeles estate of late billionaire Jerry Perenchio, in the tony heart of Bel Air and known as Chartwell, is now listed at $195 million. Astronomically high as it may be, the drastically reduced new asking price pushes up on half of the preposterously optimistic $350 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad