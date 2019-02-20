×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jodie Foster Lists Sophisticated Traditional Above Beverly Hills

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
JodieFoster_BHPOs2
JodieFoster_BHPOs3
JodieFoster_BHPOs4
JodieFoster_BHPOs5
View Gallery 6 Images
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$15.9 million
Size:
(approx.) 7,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

Jodie Foster is looking for a change of real estate circumstances and hoisted a secluded residence in the mansion-dotted mountains high above lower Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills, Calif., up for sale at $15.9 million. The semi-retired two-time Oscar winner, also a two-time Golden Globe winner who directed one episode of the dark, dystopian Netflix series “Black Mirror” in 2017 and in 2018 starred in the little seen, also darkly dystopian film “Hotel Artemis,” purchased the property from veteran producer and entertainment executive Colin Callender almost seven years ago for $11.75 million. Concealed behind a colossal hedge and secured behind camera surveilled gates on a flat, ridgeline property of more than one-half of an acre, the sophisticated, deluxely updated 1950s two-story traditional has five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in roughly 7,500 square feet.

A double-height center hall entry features an eye-catching chandelier composed of a tight cluster of a dozen or more individual lights of varying shapes and leads to a graciously proportioned living room that is anchored by an over-sized fireplace, flooded with light through a trio of French doors that open to a trellis-shaded antique brick terrace and flanked by a formal dining room and a media lounge. Under a vaulted ceiling with chic, steel-grey cabinetry and elegant white marble countertops, the expensively outfitted country kitchen is casually furnished with a bespoke picnic table gussied up with a white marble tabletop. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing dining and lounging terrace with outdoor fireplace and open, cross-canyon views. Warmed by a fireplace, the master suite opens to a slender deck with panoramic, over-the-hedgerow views that sweep over Beverly Hills and Century City from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean.

More Dirt

A long stretch of generously and expensively irrigated lawn runs alongside the residence’s west-facing terraces. At one end of the lengthy residence there’s a gated motor court and at the other a rectangular swimming pool set into a sunny spot next to a tall and impenetrably thick hedge.

No word on where Foster, whose career both in front of and behind the camera spans an astonishing six decades, plans to settle next. However, if celebrity real estate history repeats itself she’s likely to stay in the general vicinity. In the fall of 2014 she sold a secluded residence in the tony, Beverly Hills adjacent Bird Streets neighborhood above the Sunset Strip for not quite $5 million — she’d owned it since 1995 when she bought it for an unrecorded amount from 1970s OG supermodel Cheryl Tiegs — and in 2005 she paid $8.1 million for a rambling mansion almost directly behind the Beverly Hills Hotel that she got rid of in 2011 for $8.3 million. Once owned by Dinah Shore, the late 1940s residence has since been razed and replaced with an extravagant, seven bedroom and 12 bathroom über-modern villa currently for sale at close to $39 million after first coming for sale almost four years ago with a wild-eyed $55 million price tag.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland

Popular on Variety

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

More Dirt

  • Jodie Foster House

    Jodie Foster Lists Sophisticated Traditional Above Beverly Hills

    Jodie Foster is looking for a change of real estate circumstances and hoisted a secluded residence in the mansion-dotted mountains high above lower Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills, Calif., up for sale at $15.9 million. The semi-retired two-time Oscar winner, also a two-time Golden Globe winner who directed one episode of the dark, dystopian Netflix [...]

  • Metallica's Lars Ulrich Selling Marin County

    Metallica's Lars Ulrich Rocks Out of Marin County Mansion

    An extravagant mansion long owned by Metallica’s co-founder and drummer Lars Ulrich, in the posh San Francisco suburb of Tiburon, has come to market at $12 million. Property records indicate the Danish heavy metal maestro has owned the spectacularly sited manse since 1993, when it last changed hands for an unrecorded amount. Presiding over three [...]

  • Jason Aldean Sells Nashville Mansion

    Jason Aldean Sells Mansion Near Nashville

    Platinum selling country music hitmaker Jason Aldean has sold a comfortably luxurious mansion some 40 miles south of Nashville for exactly $7 million. Dubbed the Talley Estate, the secluded 120-acre property was acquired by Aldean and former “American Idol” contestant Brittany (Kerr) Aldean just over three years ago for $5.35 million. Approached via a nearly [...]

  • Annie Potts House

    Film and Television Veteran Annie Potts List Mid-Century Sherman Oaks Home

    Veteran film and television star Annie Potts and husband James Hayman appear to have caught a classic case of the Celebrity Real Estate Fickle, setting a mid-century residence in a secluded neighborhood just below Mulholland Drive in the foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., out for sale at $1.795 million after they bought it just over [...]

  • Ben McKenzie House

    ‘Gotham’ Star Ben McKenzie Sells Gotham Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Gotham” star Ben McKenzie has sold a condo at the eco-minded Riverhouse complex in New York City’s Battery Park City that was last listed at $2.675 million. (Property records do not yet reflect a purchase price.) Married in 2017 to his Brazilian born and New York City raised “Gotham” co-star Morena Baccarin, the former “O.C.” [...]

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Still Seeking Sale of Sunset Strip Villa

    After more than 2.5 years on and off the market with an original asking price that pushed up on $8.5 million, British pop music phenom Harry Styles now has his modern villa above L.A’s Sunset Strip listed at $6.995 million. Once carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees are calculated, the heavily tatted-up 25-year [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad