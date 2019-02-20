Jodie Foster Lists Sophisticated Traditional Above Beverly Hills

Jodie Foster is looking for a change of real estate circumstances and hoisted a secluded residence in the mansion-dotted mountains high above lower Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills, Calif., up for sale at $15.9 million. The semi-retired two-time Oscar winner, also a two-time Golden Globe winner who directed one episode of the dark, dystopian Netflix series “Black Mirror” in 2017 and in 2018 starred in the little seen, also darkly dystopian film “Hotel Artemis,” purchased the property from veteran producer and entertainment executive Colin Callender almost seven years ago for $11.75 million. Concealed behind a colossal hedge and secured behind camera surveilled gates on a flat, ridgeline property of more than one-half of an acre, the sophisticated, deluxely updated 1950s two-story traditional has five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms in roughly 7,500 square feet.

A double-height center hall entry features an eye-catching chandelier composed of a tight cluster of a dozen or more individual lights of varying shapes and leads to a graciously proportioned living room that is anchored by an over-sized fireplace, flooded with light through a trio of French doors that open to a trellis-shaded antique brick terrace and flanked by a formal dining room and a media lounge. Under a vaulted ceiling with chic, steel-grey cabinetry and elegant white marble countertops, the expensively outfitted country kitchen is casually furnished with a bespoke picnic table gussied up with a white marble tabletop. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing dining and lounging terrace with outdoor fireplace and open, cross-canyon views. Warmed by a fireplace, the master suite opens to a slender deck with panoramic, over-the-hedgerow views that sweep over Beverly Hills and Century City from the downtown skyline to the Pacific Ocean.

A long stretch of generously and expensively irrigated lawn runs alongside the residence’s west-facing terraces. At one end of the lengthy residence there’s a gated motor court and at the other a rectangular swimming pool set into a sunny spot next to a tall and impenetrably thick hedge.

No word on where Foster, whose career both in front of and behind the camera spans an astonishing six decades, plans to settle next. However, if celebrity real estate history repeats itself she’s likely to stay in the general vicinity. In the fall of 2014 she sold a secluded residence in the tony, Beverly Hills adjacent Bird Streets neighborhood above the Sunset Strip for not quite $5 million — she’d owned it since 1995 when she bought it for an unrecorded amount from 1970s OG supermodel Cheryl Tiegs — and in 2005 she paid $8.1 million for a rambling mansion almost directly behind the Beverly Hills Hotel that she got rid of in 2011 for $8.3 million. Once owned by Dinah Shore, the late 1940s residence has since been razed and replaced with an extravagant, seven bedroom and 12 bathroom über-modern villa currently for sale at close to $39 million after first coming for sale almost four years ago with a wild-eyed $55 million price tag.

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland