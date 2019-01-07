Jim Parsons Price Chops Hollywood-Pedigreed Los Angeles Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Primetime television’s most lucratively compensated nerd Jim Parsons is so eager to sell his architecturally significant Hollywood pedigreed home in a star-packed pocket of Los Angeles’s Los Feliz area he’s re-listed it at $6.995 million, an eye-popping one million dollars under its last asking price of $7.995 million and two million bucks below the wild-eyed $8.995 million price tag he first saddled the property with in April 2018. The four-time Emmy winning sitcom superstar, also the narrator of the popular spin-off “Young Sheldon” and one of the highest earning actors on television who reportedly hauled in $1 million per episode for the currently airing final season of “Big Bang Theory,” purchased the property four years ago for $6.375 million from Rob Pattinson who briefly shared the celeb-pedigreed pad with his “Twilight” co-star and former flame Kristen Stewart. Previous showbiz related owners of the almost 1.5-acre, lavishly landscaped spread include Tim Curry, Noah Wylie, Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson and director Robert Luketic.

“One of the first homes built in the gentle rolling hills above Los Feliz,” according to marketing materials, the white stucco and red tile roofed Mediterranean was designed by architect Stiles O. Clements, known for his flamboyant architectural confections such as L.A.’s Mayan and El Capitan theaters, and built in the early 1920 for insurance executive Charles Seyler, Junior. Hidden behind thick foliage and iron gates that swing open to a stone-paved driveway, the two-story residence has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,026 square feet of opulent and sophisticated yet still comfortably casual interior spaces.

More Dirt Adam Levine Secretly Buys Garner/Affleck Compound in Pacific Palisades

A center hall foyer with original stained glass window has an elegant black and white checkerboard marble floor; a grandly proportioned living room anchored by a baronial carved stone fireplace does double-duty as a screening room with a drop-down screen that scrolls down from the hand-stenciled exposed wood ceiling; and the dining room features a pair of deer antler chandeliers hung from a hand-painted barrel-vaulted ceiling. There’s also a cozy library, a small morning room and a high-end kitchen expensively outfitted with jade green custom cabinets, name-brand designer appliances and a mix of stone and wood countertops. A small, graphically wallpapered guest bedroom on the main floor has outdoor access and a pint-sized en suite bathroom with elaborately tiled shower while a much more spacious and also en suite second guest bedroom shares the second floor with a master suite that offers a private loggia overlooking the property’s gardens, a dressing room lined with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and a bathroom decadently outfitted with a deep, two-person copper soaking tub sitting on a chocolate-brown marble floor.

A terra-cotta paved courtyard with dining loggia, outdoor fireplace and koi pond gives way to extravagantly planted, theatrically lit and fastidiously maintained gardens that climb the vertiginous hillside behind the house. Stone pathways weave and wind across the property as they pass a variety of water features, a spa grotto, an amphitheater and, at the tippy-top of the property, a boulder-strewn, lagoon-style swimming pool and a stone terrace next to a cactus garden with an over the treetops city lights view.

The impressively pedigreed property is just one of many on the prestigious street owned by a high-profile entertainment industry types who include Jenji Kohan, Megan Ellison — her compound was once owned by Red Hot Chili Pepper Michael “Flea” Balzary, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, whose home was previously owned by both Gwen Stefani and Mark Brazill, and veteran sitcom star Kirstie Alley who heaved her nearly 9,000-square-foot Italianate palazzo up for sale late last year at almost $12 million.

Parsons, who co-starred in the 2018 box office bomb “A Kid Like Jake” and will appear in the upcoming bio-drama “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” about the crimes of mass murderer Ted Bundy, and his longtime partner and husband Todd Spiewak, an art director listed as an executive producer on “Young Sheldon,” have long maintained a residence in New York City where between mid-2011 and late 2014 they spent more than $8.3 million on a quartet of contiguous condominiums on the top two floors of an ornately embellished building across from Gramercy Park. With two bedrooms and one bathroom in just over 900-square-feet, the first unit was bought in 2011 for a just over $1.82 million and a neighboring unit of almost 1,300-square-feet was scooped up about a year later for almost $2.83 million while the two petite penthouse units directly above were acquired in two simultaneous, off-market transactions in late 2014 that totaled a bit more than $3.7 million.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices