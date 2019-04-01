×
Jim Belushi Swaps Brokers, Slashes Price in Brentwood

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$28.995 million
Size:
11,821 square feet, total of 6 bedrooms and 9 full and 2 half bathrooms

After more than three years with no deep-pocketed takers willing to take the plunge, Jim Belushi has swapped his former real estate agents for another Platinum Triangle powerhouse broker and unceremoniously chopped one million dollars off the asking price of his longtime house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, Calif., that now stands at a tetch under $29 million. The “According to Jim” and “Curly Sue” star began his years-long real estate odyssey in the spring of 2017 when the property was floated as an off-market whisper listing with an inexplicably bloated price of $42 million. Sequestered behind gates, the estate officially popped up on the open market in the fall of 2017 at a still too rosy $38.5 million and in the summer of 2018 the price was radically slashed in one fell swoop to $29.995 million before it was taken off the market near the end of the year

Belushi purchased the rare double-lot property in the tony Brentwood Park neighborhood in 2007 for $8.3 million and had the architects at Ferguson and Shamamian custom design the stately, not-quite 12,000 square foot mansion that is a grand compilation of Mediterranean architectural elements with interiors done up in a comfortable and relaxed but carefully refined and timelessly traditional manner by renowned decorator Michael S. Smith. There are six bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms sprinkled among the main house, pool house and detached guesthouse. Just to give an idea of how much it costs to own of home of this magnitude, tax records indicate Belushi shovels out almost a quarter of a million dollars in annual property taxes.

Extraordinary thought was paid to and an unquestionably considerable fortune spent sourcing authentic materials from around the world that provide the twelve-year old villa with an aged ambiance of globe trotting gravitas: The roof tiles were imported from South America; terra cotta floor tiles and antique fireplace mantles were brought in from Italy; and glazed bathroom tiles came from Morocco. There are also hand-milled and waxed hardwood floors from North Carolina, hand-rubbed Venetian plaster walls and baronial plaster ceiling detailing in the formal living and dining rooms reminiscent of an elegant English country house.

Ample living spaces on the main floor spill out to numerous terraces, including a vine-draped dining and lounging loggia with an outdoor fireplace, while a subterranean level contains a lounge with built-in bar and glass-fronted cabinetry for storing and displaying booze plus a gym/spa complete with dry sauna and steam room and a games room that does double duty as a screening room with a drop-down movie screen.

The master bedroom has a private, exterior staircase the leads to a secluded spa and cold plunge grotto and the picturesquely landscaped grounds offer vast, water guzzling lawns, serene formal gardens laced with walking paths and a 60-foot-long rectangular swimming pool trimmed in Turkish marble alongside a pool house fronted by a colonnade and portico for shaded poolside relaxing.

Belushi, who co-starred in Woody Allen’s 2017 box office bomb “Wonder Wheel” and will next appear on the silver screen in the romance-driven feature “Fairytale of New York,” presides over a small portfolio of residential properties on both coasts. In addition to a 3,500 square foot Mediterranean villa in a sought-after Brentwood neighborhood that he’s owned since 1997 when he picked it up for $660,000 and that came up for rent in 2015 at $15,000 per month, he maintains an 8.5-acre oceanfront spread on Martha’s Vineyard that previously belonged to his late brother John Belushi and a not quite 100-acre rural property near Eagle Point, Ore., where he grows cannabis he reportedly hopes to sell in a future pop-up dispensary in Portland.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

