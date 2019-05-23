×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jessica Chastain Scores Big Discount on Seven Bedroom Manhattan Townhouse

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
JessicaChastain_NYC_TH2
JessicaChastain_NYC_TH3
JessicaChastain_NYC_TH4
JessicaChastain_NYC_TH5
View Gallery 10 Images
Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$8.875 million
Size:
6,608 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

Jessica Chastain, who will next appear in “Dark Phoenix,” the 12th installment of the X-Men film franchise, has substantially up-sized and upgraded her residential circumstances with the $8.875 million purchase of a historic brownstone superbly located in New York City’s Upper West Side. Chastain and her husband, Italian fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, married just about two years ago, scored a multimillion dollar discount on the late 19th-century confection that first came up for sale in late 2017 with a pie-in-the-sky price of $12.5 million and, as noted by the property gossips at the Wall Street Journal, the first to catch wind of the transaction, was last listed on the open market earlier this year with Paula Del Nunzio at Brown Harris Stevens at a still too optimistic $11.5 million. Designed by the illustrious architecture firm Neville & Bagge and built in the early 1890s in a grandiose Renaissance Revival-style that incorporates Gothic and Romanesque flourishes, the just over 6,600 square foot urban manse has upwards of seven bedrooms plus five full and two half bathrooms sprinkled throughout its six floors, all serviced by an elevator.

More Dirt

Extravagantly detailed parlor floor living and dining rooms are carefully preserved and feature an intricately carved wood staircase, original wall paneling and plaster ceiling moldings so boisterously ornate some might call them gaudy. An unexpectedly modern, double-height extension houses a window-lined atrium and staircase that connects the parlor floor to a thoroughly contemporary eat-in kitchen that overlooks a slightly and pleasantly untamed private garden. The top two floors of the townhouse take another surprising, even disarming architectural left turn. Gone are the flamboyant embellishments of more than a century ago and in their place a pared-down Japanese aesthetic takes over. Arranged around a double-height atrium flooded with natural light through a gigantic skylight are two en suite bedrooms along with a couple of studios or potential bedrooms enclosed by rice paper shoji screens. There is also what the listing details describe as “a Japanese shower and steeping hot tub” plus a sauna.

The twice Oscar-nominated “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Help” star, who has more than half a dozen high-profile projects in various stages of production, including serving as a producer and portraying the titular role in the upcoming biopic “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” based on a 2000 documentary of the same name, leaves behind a sprawling apartment in an iconic Midtown apartment house with a long and illustrious history of showbiz residents. Acclaimed actresses Shirley Booth, Sylvia Miles and Lynn Redgrave all lived in the building, as did novelist, playwright and screenwriter Ira Levin, pianist Van Cliburn and cabaret legend Bobby Short, who lived for more than a dozen years in the very same apartment once occupied by composer Leonard Bernstein and now owned by Chastain, who scooped it up in 2015 for $5.1 million.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Dirt

  • Jessica Chastain Scores Manhattan Townhouse

    Jessica Chastain Scores Big Discount on Seven Bedroom Manhattan Townhouse

    Jessica Chastain, who will next appear in “Dark Phoenix,” the 12th installment of the X-Men film franchise, has substantially up-sized and upgraded her residential circumstances with the $8.875 million purchase of a historic brownstone superbly located in New York City’s Upper West Side. Chastain and her husband, Italian fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, [...]

  • Lindsey Buckingham House

    Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Lists Brentwood Estate

    Rock and roll royal Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac and interior decorator Kristen Buckingham have hung a $29.5 million price tag on their timelessly sophisticated estate in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. The real estate and design savvy couple acquired the 1.2-acre spread in 2004 for $6.6 million and subsequently custom built the approximately [...]

  • Gary Newman House

    Craig McCaw Sells Montecito Escape to Former Fox CEO Gary Newman

    Oceanfront properties near Montecito’s scenic Miramar Beach rarely trade hands, so it’s almost always a newsworthy event when they do —  and so it is with the transfer of a half-acre estate on coveted Fernald Point. More Dirt Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Lists Brentwood Estate Jessica Chastain Scores Big Discount on Seven Bedroom Manhattan Townhouse [...]

  • Louis Tomlinson House

    Louis Tomlinson Lists at a Loss in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former One Direction-er Louis Tomlinson, now a judge on Britain’s “The X Factor,” the very same televised talent show from which he was launched into international teenaged superstardom in 2010, has put his home in a famously celeb-favored neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood, Calif., up for sale at $6.995 million, a notable amount less [...]

  • Anna Camp Skylar Astin Sell Los

    Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Split and List in Los Feliz

    Having split up earlier this year, actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have listed their 1920s Spanish Colonial residence that borders a busy thoroughfare in L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area for a wee bit less than $2.5 million. The erstwhile couple, whose romance took flight on the set of the “Pitch Perfect” musical film franchise, [...]

  • Nick Zano Rents Calabasas Home

    Nick Zano Seeks Tenant for Mountain Retreat

    Just months after it sold for close to $1.6 million and then received a lickety-split quick cosmetic renovation, a semi-remote spread in the scenic foothills between Calabasas and Malibu, Calif., owned by “Legends of Tomorrow” star Nick Zano, has come up as a boho-chic rental at $12,000 per month. Hidden down a private lane alongside [...]

  • Julia Sweeney Sells Suburban Chicago Bungalow

    Julia Sweeney Sells Suburban Chicago Bungalow

    Actress, comedian and TED Talk-er Julia Sweeney, now appearing in the unflinching, uncomfortably funny and critically acclaimed Hulu series “Shrill,” has sold a thoughtfully restored and comprehensively updated late 19th-century home in Chicago’s suburban community of Wilmette for its full asking price of $1.3 million. The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, best known for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad