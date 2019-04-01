Jessica Alba Lists Former Beverly Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Having upgraded to a substantially larger home privately sequestered inside an exclusive gated enclave in the mansion-filled mountains above Beverly Hills, Jessica Alba has put her former home in the Franklin Canyon area of Beverly Hills up for sale at $6.195 million. The veteran actress and eco-friendly baby and household goods tycoon, co-star of the upcoming police drama “L.A.’s Finest,” a cable service spinoff series of the “Bad Boys” film franchise, purchased the property just over a decade ago for a tiny bit more than $4 million. Built in the mid-1970s and hidden up a semi-private lane on almost half of an acre behind forbidding security gates, the vaguely Spanish-inspired residence spans roughly 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and five bathrooms. A self-contained guest or staff apartment atop an attached four-car garage adds another two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a lounge and kitchen.
Stone floor tiles in the foyer give way to rustic, distressed hardwoods in the ample formal living room as well as in to a cozily compact office/library lined with filigree-accented floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. The formal dining room spills out through glass doors to a courtyard patio decked out with an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven while the pretty nearly all-white kitchen is configured around a U-shaped island with multiple sinks and a pricey array of premium-quality appliances. Two en suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor each have a walk-in closet and the master suite incorporates a sitting area with an eye-catching black-and-white tiled fireplace and French doors to a private terrace along with two custom-fitted walk-in closets and a marble-floored bathroom.
Numerous and picturesque patios and terraces designed and furnished with cushioned seating for comfortable al fresco living and entertaining include a spacious dining loggia that gives way to a lagoon-inspired swimming pool surrounded by exotic wood decking amid lush, tropical landscaping.
In early 2017 Alba and her occasional producer husband Cash Warren paid entertainment industry mandarin Mike Medavoy almost $10 million for a nearly 9,000 square foot, gambrel-roofed East Coast style mansion and guesthouse on almost two secluded acres in Beverly Hills. The couple additionally owns an undeveloped 13-acre residential parcel tucked into the mountains above Beverly Hills and a two-bedroom and two-bath investment property, also in Beverly Hills, available as a high-end furnished rental in late 2018 at $11,000 per month.
Listing photos: Coldwell Banker / Alba Realty