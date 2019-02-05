Jeremy Piven Selling Homes in Both Malibu and Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

Former “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven, whose show “Wisdom of the Crowd” was unceremoniously cancelled last year following poor ratings and cascading allegations of sexual harassment that the actor-producer emphatically denied, is shaking up his bicoastal property portfolio, shedding a beachfront home in Malibu at a steep discount after more than a year and a half on and off the market and putting a sports-star-pedigreed duplex penthouse in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood up for sale at nearly $7.8 million.

The former “Mr. Selfridge” star, who shelled out $6.8 million for a contemporary residence high above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon over the summer of 2017, sold his beachfront getaway along Malibu’s prestigious Malibu Road earlier this year for $6.6 million, almost twice the $3.5 million he paid in 2004 but substantially below the final asking price of $7.75 million. With more than 4,400 square feet over three floors, the four-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom beach house offers adjoining living and dining spaces that spill out through a wall of glass sliders to a slender, sunset-facing deck with a free-standing spa. An en suite guest bedroom and screening room share the second floor with an ocean-facing master suite. A sprawling lower-level entertaining room offers a wet bar, a dry sauna and direct access to a partly covered wrap-around deck that hovers just above the sand with cushioned, built-in sunbeds.

Meanwhile, Piven’s generously terraced Manhattan penthouse, purchased in 2011 for almost $4.7 million from pro baseball legend Mike Piazza, measures in at a tad more than 3,000 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A double-height space that does double duty as the foyer and dining room is flanked by a corner living room with fireplace and open-concept galley kitchen. Full-height glass panels glide open off the kitchen to a combination office/gym. The lower-floor bedroom has a full wall of built-in storage and a small bathroom while the second- floor master bedroom includes a party-sized shower with a wall of glass that opens to a private, planted courtyard. A potentially exposing, glass-floored catwalk spans the dining room to a roof deck with built-in barbecue, outdoor television and corkscrew staircase to a second terrace with wrap-around city views.

listing photos: R New York (New York); Compass (Malibu)