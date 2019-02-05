×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeremy Piven Selling Homes in Both Malibu and Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jeremy Piven Selling NYC and Malibu Homes
JeremyPiven_MALs2
JeremyPiven_MALs3
JeremyPiven_MALs4
JeremyPiven_MALs5
View Gallery 25 Images
Location:
Malibu, Calif.; New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$6.6 million; $7.75 million
Size:
4,400 square feet; 3,000 square feet

Former “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven, whose show “Wisdom of the Crowd” was unceremoniously cancelled last year following poor ratings and cascading allegations of sexual harassment that the actor-producer emphatically denied, is shaking up his bicoastal property portfolio, shedding a beachfront home in Malibu at a steep discount after more than a year and a half on and off the market and putting a sports-star-pedigreed duplex penthouse in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood up for sale at nearly $7.8 million.

The former “Mr. Selfridge” star, who shelled out $6.8 million for a contemporary residence high above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon over the summer of 2017, sold his beachfront getaway along Malibu’s prestigious Malibu Road earlier this year for $6.6 million, almost twice the $3.5 million he paid in 2004 but substantially below the final asking price of $7.75 million. With more than 4,400 square feet over three floors, the four-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom beach house offers adjoining living and dining spaces that spill out through a wall of glass sliders to a slender, sunset-facing deck with a free-standing spa. An en suite guest bedroom and screening room share the second floor with an ocean-facing master suite. A sprawling lower-level entertaining room offers a wet bar, a dry sauna and direct access to a partly covered wrap-around deck that hovers just above the sand with cushioned, built-in sunbeds.

More Dirt

Meanwhile, Piven’s generously terraced Manhattan penthouse, purchased in 2011 for almost $4.7 million from pro baseball legend Mike Piazza, measures in at a tad more than 3,000 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A double-height space that does double duty as the foyer and dining room is flanked by a corner living room with fireplace and open-concept galley kitchen. Full-height glass panels glide open off the kitchen to a combination office/gym. The lower-floor bedroom has a full wall of built-in storage and a small bathroom while the second- floor master bedroom includes a party-sized shower with a wall of glass that opens to a private, planted courtyard. A potentially exposing, glass-floored catwalk spans the dining room to a roof deck with built-in barbecue, outdoor television and corkscrew staircase to a second terrace with wrap-around city views.

listing photos: R New York (New York); Compass (Malibu)

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Dirt

  • Jeremy Piven Selling NYC and Malibu

    Jeremy Piven Selling Homes in Both Malibu and Manhattan (EXCLUSIVE)

    Former “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven, whose show “Wisdom of the Crowd” was unceremoniously cancelled last year following poor ratings and cascading allegations of sexual harassment that the actor-producer emphatically denied, is shaking up his bicoastal property portfolio, shedding a beachfront home in Malibu at a steep discount after more than a year and a half [...]

  • Steph Curry House

    Steph Curry Sells North Carolina Starter Mansion and Suburban Bay Area Estate

    Lucratively compensated Golden State Warrior Stephen “Steph” Curry, in the second year of a five-year contract guaranteed to pay out a total of more than $200 million, has sold his starter mansion in suburban Charlotte, N.C., for $1.208 million as well as a larger and more expensive mansion in California’s well-to-do Bay Area suburb of [...]

  • Dylan Minnette House

    Dylan Minnette Pays Over Asking for Spanish Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

    Young Hollywood up-and-comer Dylan Minnette, 22-year-old star of the provocative, controversy laden Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and also the singer and guitarist for the Coachella headed indie rock trio Wallows, has dropped $1.25 million — a good bit above the $1.1 million asking price — for a 1920s Spanish bungalow in a diverse, historically middle-class [...]

  • Marcy Carsey House

    Marcy Carsey Lists One of Several Malibu Homes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marcy Carsey has one of her several multi-million dollar homes in Malibu, Calif., up for sale at $12.995 million. The puissant sitcom super-producer, whose credits include a slew of money-minting syndicated primetime megahits like the original “Roseanne,” “3rd Rock from the Sun” and “The Cosby Show,” purchased the beachfront home in early 2015 for $10.65 [...]

  • Ari Emanuel Jan Dirt

    Ari Emanuel Endeavors to Sell in Mandeville Canyon

    Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has placed his modern art-filled contemporary residence in the celeb-favored Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles up for grabs with an A-List price tag just shy of $19 million. Designed by L.A.-based architect Marc Whipple and inspired by legendary Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, the striking residence was acquired by the Hollywood [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad