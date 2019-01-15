×
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez List Ultra-Luxe Manhattan Condo

By

Location:
New York City, N.Y.
Price:
$17.5 million
Size:
4,003 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Though they bought the 36th-floor condo just under year ago for not quite $15.317 million, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have decided their 4,000-square-foot condo at the sensationally slender and spectacularly tall tower at 432 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan it isn’t large enough to comfortably accommodate their blended family of six in the three-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom urban aerie. An anonymous “source close to the couple” told the Post, who first reported the listing, that JLo and A-Rod “’love the services” of the ultra-luxe tower but are now looking for “a ‘much larger’ spread downtown.”

A private elevator landing with dramatic black lacquered walls opens to a lengthy entrance gallery that leads to a not quite 30-foot square combination living and dining room that features herringbone pattern solid oak floors, 12’6” ceilings and four, theatrically gigantic 10-foot-square single-pane windows. The separate, eat-in kitchen is arranged around a large island with marble floors and counters and a mix of natural oak and white laminate cabinetry while a den/media lounge off the entrance gallery offers a discreet back entrance to the master suite. Clustered together at the south end of the apartment are two perfectly average-sized en suite guest bedrooms plus a sun-splashed master suite composed of a not especially spacious corner bedroom, a nearly 20-foot-long dressing corridor and two luxuriously minimalist bathrooms with radiant heated marble floors.

At almost 1,400-feet tall with a base of just 100-feet-square, the 96-floor Rafael Viñoly designed tower is entered through a fully staffed lobby with doorman and concierge services as well as valet parking at an on-site garage. Residents pay exorbitant common charges — in the case of the Lopez-Rodriguez spread it’s pushing up on $8,500 per month — for access to a wide variety of premium amenities that include a state-of-the-art screening room, conference room and billiard room along with a 75-foot-long indoor swimming pool, a fitness center with yoga studio and spa treatment rooms and a private restaurant that offers in-home dining services.

The former Fly Girl turned international entertainer, currently star of the Amazon Prime series “Shades of Blue,” and the contemporary art collecting former professional baseball player certainly don’t lack for larger and even more expensive homes across the country. In Los Angeles, where Rodriguez owns a boxy architectural above the Sunset Strip he bought it four years ago for $4.8 million from Meryl Streep and currently has for sale at $6.5 million, Lopez maintains an eight-plus-acre compound in Bel Air’s rustic-ritzy Stone Canyon that she scooped up from Sela Ward in May 2016 for an eye-popping $28 million. Lopez also owns a three-acre spread in the sleepy but crazy-swank Water Mill area of the Hamptons she snagged in 2013 for almost $10 million as well as a 6,500-square-foot duplex penthouse just north of Manhattan’s Madison Square Park she bought in 2014 for $20.16 million and has had on the market for almost 1.5 years at close to $27 million. Rodriguez also maintains a sleek contemporary mansion on close to 1.5 landscaped acres in Coral Gables, Fla., that he custom built and stuffed with a trove of name-brand artworks before having it photographed for Architectural Digest.

Listing photos and floor plan: Modlin Group

    Though they bought the 36th-floor condo just under year ago for not quite $15.317 million, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have decided their 4,000-square-foot condo at the sensationally slender and spectacularly tall tower at 432 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan it isn't large enough to comfortably accommodate their blended family of six in the three-bedroom [...]

