Jennifer Garner Moves Into Dean Factor’s Former Pacific Palisades Mansion

Cosmetics heir and entrepreneur Dean Factor, great-grandson of Max “The Father of Makeup” Factor and founder of Smashbox Cosmetics and Smashbox Studios — not to mention a cousin to infamous serial rapist Andrew Luster, listed a comfortably luxurious mansion in the expensively serene, Rustic Canyon area in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades late last year for $14.485 million and within a month sold it for $13.86 million. Factor and his occasional producer wife, Shannon Factor, purchased the property almost ten years ago for $9.5 million and the buyer appears on deeds and documents as a corporate entity tied to a local parking management and valet services conglomerate who, as first sussed out by the Daily Mail, appears to have leased the nearly 11,000-square-foot spread to “Alias” and “Camping” star Jennifer Garner for an unknown amount. Built in 2009 on one-third of an acre and all-but invisible from the street behind a high hedge at the head of a horseshoe driveway, the white-shingled Cape Cod-ish meets quasi-Colonial traditional has six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms in more than 10,500-square-feet over three floors.

Grandly proportioned living and entertaining spaces finished with dark hardwood floors include: a vast double-height foyer; elegant formal living and dining rooms, both with fireplaces; an office/library, also with a fireplace; and a high-end, farmhouse-inspired kitchen that adjoins a family room that spills out to the backyard through three sets of full-height French doors. Four en suite guest bedrooms on the second floor, one with a private sitting room and a fireplace, each have balcony access while the master suite features a vaulted ceiling, a marble-faced fireplace, a fitted walk-in closet/dressing room and a white marble bathroom plenty large enough to turn pirouettes.

In addition to a guest or staff suite, a subterranean level offers myriad recreation and leisure options such as a climate-controlled wine cellar and wine tasting room, a gym with sauna, a billiards/games room, a professional movie theater with tiered seating and a room just for doing crafts and other messy things. The pancake flat, tree-ringed and hedge-privatized backyard isn’t particularly large but is smartly arranged with extensive flagstone terracing, a shaded dining loggia, an outdoor fireplace and grilling area, a couple of raised bed planters and a square of sun-dappled lawn next to a swimming pool and spa.

It’s not a surprise that Garner would need to set up temporary house in a rented mansion. After selling her multi-acre family compound in what is arguably the ritziest part of Pacific Palisades for an mouth-drying $31.95 million to rock star and televised talent show competition judge Adam Levine and Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo, good ol’ real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak spilled the beans that just after the first of the year Garner shelled out $7.9 million in an off-market deal for a dumpy, wart of a residence on a leafy lane in the low-key but ultra-exclusive Brentwood Park neighborhood where almost every house is invisible behind an impenetrable hedge and where, presumably, she will work with a leading architect to radically renovate or custom build a brand-new mansion she can eventually call home.

listing photos: Compass