Jeff Bhasker, Lykke Li List Glamour-Tinged 1940s Traditional in L.A.’s Los Feliz (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Bhasker, Lykke Li List Glamour-Tinged 1940s Traditional in L.A.'s Los Feliz

By

jeffbhasker_lf2
jeffbhasker_lf3
jeffbhasker_lf4
jeffbhasker_lf5
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.3 million
Size:
3,272 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

A stylishly appointed traditional in a premium neighborhood in the upscale foothills of Los Angeles’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area, owned through an anonymous trust that is, according to a couple of well-connected snitches, controlled by powerhouse pop songwriter and record producer Jeff Bhasker and Swedish model and singer Lykke Li, has come to market at $3.3 million. The five-time Grammy winner, who’s worked with Kanye West, Harry Styles and Lana Del Rey, just to name a few, and the enigmatic Swedish “pop vixen” purchased the property not quite 3.5 years ago for $3.125 million. Designed by savvy if largely unheralded architect Louis Selden, built in 1941 and marrying Golden Age Hollywood glamour with modern-day creature comforts, the two-story, French-inspired residence sits prominently high above the street atop a three-car garage and separate laundry room with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,272 square feet.

A secured, street-level entry gate opens to a hedge-privatized slope of tree-shaded lawn and a long stairway to an elevated front porch that opens to a center hall entry that features a gracefully curved stairway with an elegantly austere wrought iron railing. Lustrous, dark-stained oak floorboards extend into flanking formal living and dining rooms, the former with classic moldings and a prominent fireplace opposite a cinematically wide, bow-fronted bay window. A spacious breakfast room with built-in banquette upholstered in colorfully gutsy fabric links the dining room to a farmhouse-style kitchen jazzed up with butcher block mahogany countertops, open shelving, up-to-date designer-grade appliances and French doors to the backyard.

Nipped behind the stairs next to the kitchen, a pint-sized en suite guest bedroom, staff suite or home office and a vibrantly wallpapered powder room are joined by a den that features a deep and thick-cushioned built-in window seat along with an angled fireplace and French doors to a dining terrace hidden in thick, verdant foliage under a snazzy striped awning. Two good-sized guest bedrooms on the upper floor share a vintage Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom wrapped in eye-grabbing wallpaper that depicts a roiling river crashing through a lush, rocky valley while the master suite offers an ample bedroom, a petite private terrace, a roomy walk-in closet and an updated vintage bathroom that whimsically sports a bubblegum-pink pedestal sink and bathtub.

An Arizona flagstone terrace with a built-in barbecue narrowly surrounds a swimming pool and spa below a planted and terraced hillside that incorporates a flat stretch of lawn and, at the highest point, a tree-shielded patio with an over-the tree- and rooftops view of the Hollywood sign.

So the celebrity real estate scuttlebutt goes, in 2015 Bhasker and Li quietly shelled out almost $2.5 million for a 1950s fixer-upper on a half-acre, city-view knoll in the same Los Feliz neighborhood they now have their former house for sale and in late 2018 Bhasker sold an industrial-chic loft-style condominium across town in a small complex just steps from the beach in Venice for $2.075 million, a bit above the $1.925 million he paid for the two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom unit in early 2014.

listing photos: Compass

