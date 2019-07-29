“Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have made no secret they’re new homeowners. Indeed, Taylor spilled the news himself while attending the Gasparilla International Film Festival in Tampa, Fla., and their social media accounts have since shown them posing in the gourmet kitchen, floating in the pool and otherwise enjoying the real estate fruits of their reality TV success. A little poking around indicates the newly married Bravolebrity restaurant workers paid just over $1.9 million — a bit more than the just under $1.9 million asking price — for a brand spanking new house in the un-celebrated but increasingly popular and ever-more pricey Valley Glen area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley. It’s the same neck of the suburbs, actually, where several of their other coupled castmates have also bought similarly designed and appointed homes.

Described in marketing materials as “traditional” in style and jam-packed with a luxurious bevy of high-tech creature comforts, such as surround sound with built-in ceiling speakers, a comprehensive home automation system and a camera-equipped security apparatus, the two-story, family sized home has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in almost 3,800 square feet. The property was listed with Avi Barazani at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

More Dirt Ashley Benson Lists Spanish Villa in Celeb-Packed Enclave ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Settle Into the Suburbs

The front door opens informally directly into a combination living and dining room with a fireplace and wide-plank wood floors. Featuring snazzy, herringbone pattern marble tile backsplashes and an expensive array of name-brand appliances, the kitchen is open over a large island to an informal dining area and family room that spills out to the backyard through a floor-to-ceiling bank of glass panels that vanish into the walls. Several en suite guest bedrooms and a tiny courtyard patio are joined on the upper floor by a master suite replete with vaulted ceilings, a slender balcony, a fitted walk-in closet and a roomy bathroom with a dedicated hair and makeup vanity. Back downstairs, a small, covered patio outside the kitchen and family room gives way to a pancake flat, fully fenced and freshly sodded backyard decked out with a swimming pool, spa and built-in grilling station along with a roughly 250 sq. ft. poolside cabana that contains a bathroom and an open-air lounge with fireplace.

Married last month at a castle-like hotel in Kentucky in a “fairy-tale themed” ceremony officiated by Lance Bass, the Cartwright-Taylors acquired their new home in presumably planned close proximity to several other cast members who have also recently purchased not exactly identical but undeniably and remarkably similar houses to that of Cartwright and Taylor. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz shelled out just above $1.9 million for a slightly smaller four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom, vaguely Cape Cod-style traditional with a remarkably similar interior layout to Cartwright and Taylors’ new pad and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix coughed up close to $2.1 million for a slightly larger and also similarly laid out, farmhouse-inspired residence that’s a bit less than 1.5 miles from Cartwright and Taylor and just over 1.5 miles from the Maloney-Schwartzes.