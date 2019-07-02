×

Producer/Director Jason Winer Sells Hancock Park Home for Just Over Asking Price

Actor and photographer turned 2010 Emmy-winning producer/director Jason Winer has sold his designer done, 1920s Mediterranean Revival villa in Los Angeles’ tony Hancock Park ‘hood for $4.3 million, a thimbleful over the $4.295 asking price. Winer, whose many television credits include “Modern Family,” “Life in Pieces” and “Single Parents,” paid $3.6 million for the handsome house over the summer of 2013, the year before he married Jackie Seiden, an experienced Broadway actress who has more recently popped up in several of Winer’s TV projects. Possessed with scads of original and/or restored architectural detailing, tons of up-to-date creature comforts — such as an integrated, whole-house audio system — and carefully furnished in a fashionable, slightly funky and approachably sophisticated manner, the slightly more than 4,500 sq. ft., two-story home sits in a carefully tangled tropical landscape on a quarter-acre, mid-block parcel along a prettily tree-canopied street with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

In the foyer, an elegantly curved, tan-tiled staircase is bathed in natural light though a large skylight; the step-down living room is anchored by a simple carved stone fireplace under a coved ceiling; and the dining room comfortably accommodates 10 or more with a Zen view into a petite, bamboo-planted walled courtyard. The high-end, all black-and-white kitchen exudes a distinct, 1930s utilitarian style with white subway tile backsplashes and opens over a short peninsula to an informal dining room wrapped in black-and-grey wallpaper of a small-scale grid pattern that is whimsically reiterated in a larger scale by the multi-pane French doors that lead to the backyard. There’s also a den/library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a music lounge with a baby grand piano, a child-sized drum set and a couple of guitars hung on the wall.

Three second-floor guest and family bedrooms — one with an arched glass door to a wrought iron railed Juliet balcony — and two bathrooms that respectfully adhere to the residence’s architectural provenance are joined by a pine-paneled office and master bedroom. With a collection of mismatched round mirrors hung in balanced scattershot over the bed, and an abstract, constellation pattern animal hide rug on the floor, the homeowner’s suite encompasses a fitted walk-in closet and a deluxe vintage-style bathroom with rose-colored tile work, black marble countertops and a convenient, built-in dresser between dual sinks.

A vine-laden dining pergola outside the kitchen’s informal dining area has a built-in barbecue and overlooks an inviting, tile-accented swimming pool and triangular-shaped spa amid a picturesquely riotous tropical fantasia of succulents, palm trees, broad leaf banana plants and deep fuchsia bougainvillea. Discreetly attached to the backside of a detached two-car garage near the rear of the property and accessed via a long, gated driveway that runs along one side of the house, a multi-purpose poolside lounge adds flexible living space with a TV-surmounted stacked stone fireplace between custom built-ins.

The Winers were represented in the deal by Jack Graniti at Pacifica West Properties and the buyers were handled by Steve Frankel at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

