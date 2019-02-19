Jason Aldean Sells Mansion Near Nashville

Platinum selling country music hitmaker Jason Aldean has sold a comfortably luxurious mansion some 40 miles south of Nashville for exactly $7 million. Dubbed the Talley Estate, the secluded 120-acre property was acquired by Aldean and former “American Idol” contestant Brittany (Kerr) Aldean just over three years ago for $5.35 million.

Approached via a nearly mile-long concrete driveway that weaves across open fields bordered by thick woods, the main residence sits amid vast pastures with six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in about 9,000 square feet. The double-height entry features a floating staircase that curls around a freestanding fish tank; a wood-paneled double-height library is lined with open shelves where the guitar-picking singer displayed his myriad professional accolades; and a combination living and dining space anchored by a huge stone fireplace flows into a country farmhouse-inspired kitchen fitted with bespoke distressed-wood cabinets. The back of the house opens to expansive outdoor spaces that comprise a swimming pool set into travertine terracing plus an outdoor kitchen and a fire pit.

The rustic-luxe spread also offers a 10,000-square-foot equestrian facility as well as a 4,100-square-foot entertaining pavilion and guesthouse that contains two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a warehouse-sized lounge with a fully equipped kitchen and a professional-grade two-lane bowling alley.

The low-key singer and Academy of Country Music’s 2016 Entertainer of the Year who, according to Forbes, has hauled in more than $30 million a year for the past handful of years, previously owned Black Jack Ridge, a more than 1,400-acre hunting estate near Centerville, Tenn., which he set out for sale early 2017 at just under $4.6 million and sold just a few months later at a curiously steep discount of $3.4 million.

listing photos: Benchmark Realty