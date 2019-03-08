×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jake Shears Lists Los Feliz Architectural (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
JakeShears_LFs2
JakeShears_LFs3
JakeShears_LFs4
JakeShears_LFs5
View Gallery 18 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.248 million
Size:
2,309 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

A 1937 Streamline Moderne residence nestled into the foothills of L.A.’s Los Feliz area, owned by alt-pop singer/songwriter Jake Shears, has hit the market at $2.248 million. The famously energetic and frequently porn-stached 40-year-old singer and musician, on indefinite hiatus from the powerhouse early aughts glam-rock band Scissor Sisters, purchased the eye-catching, architecturally significant home in 2013 with his then-boyfriend, accomplished documentary filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (“Gaga: Five Foot Two”), from abstract painter Beatrice Findlay for $1.92 million.

Defined by a semi-circular, glass-block tower that houses a winding stone staircase and entered amid a variety of spiky plants via a petite, elevated porch, the three-story white-stucco villa is widely attributed to accomplished if somewhat unsung architect William Kesling and known in architecture circles as Ulm House. With many original details intact, there are three and potentially four bedrooms and four carefully preserved or re-created vintage-tiled bathrooms in a smidgen more than 2,300 square feet.

Adjoining living and dining rooms with honey-toned hardwood floors and gigantic, curtain-free steel-trimmed windows that extend all the way to the ceiling flow easily out to a terrazzo terrace with over-the-treetops canyon and city lights views. There’s an angled fireplace and built-in banquette seating in the living room and the dining room, simply but strikingly furnished with a colorfully contemporary take on a picnic table, is open over a short peninsula snack bar to an unquestionably compact but generously windowed and fully up-to-date kitchen. A secluded library/office easily converted to a bedroom and nearby full bathroom with a kooky peach and burgundy color scheme complete the main level. There are two en suite bedrooms on the top floor, the master with a pass-through dressing area and a private terrace with open view, while, in addition to a street-level two-car garage, the ground floor contains an en suite guest bedroom with walk-in closet and a family room with a wet bar that spills out to a long and slender faux-grassed patio surrounded by mature plantings under several strands of overhead lights.

More Dirt

Ulm House is represented by Penny Muck, Nancy Osborne and Tami Halton of Halton Pardee + Partners.

Shears, who made his 2017 Broadway debut in “Kinky Boots” and released his debut solo album last year along with a memoir, “Boys Keep Swinging,” a reference to David Bowie’s 1979 song of the same name, keeps an apartment in New Orleans where in 2016 he paid $265,000 for a discreetly under-the-radar one-bed/one-bath condo of not even 900 square feet in the hipster heart of the funky Faubourg Marigny neighborhood.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Dirt

  • Jake Shears House

    Jake Shears Lists Los Feliz Architectural (EXCLUSIVE)

    A 1937 Streamline Moderne residence nestled into the foothills of L.A.’s Los Feliz area, owned by alt-pop singer/songwriter Jake Shears, has hit the market at $2.248 million. The famously energetic and frequently porn-stached 40-year-old singer and musician, on indefinite hiatus from the powerhouse early aughts glam-rock band Scissor Sisters, purchased the eye-catching, architecturally significant home [...]

  • Dennis Quaid House

    Dennis Quaid Sells Former Family Home in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

    Roughly three years after they called an end to their tumultuous marriage and nearly a year after their divorce was finalized Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Buffington have sold their former family home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., for $5.9 million. The sale price is a notable amount below the not quite $6.5 million asking price but [...]

  • Bruce Willis House

    Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Buy Brand New Brentwood Mansion

    Several months ago Bruce Willis told The Wall Street Journal he and wife Emma Heming planned to pack up their young family and move from New York to Los Angeles where, it’s now been revealed here, there and everywhere, they’ve plunked down $9.8 million on a brand-spanking new mansion in one of Brentwood’s finest and [...]

  • Celebrities Hold Open Houses for Their

    Celebrities Aim to Boost Home Sales by Offering the Public a Peek Inside

    In the not so distant past, it was rare for a home being sold by a name-brand entertainment industry figure to be made available for viewing at a public open house. However, and somewhat surprisingly, in recent weeks and months, an increasing number of residences owned by a variety of showbiz folks have, somewhat surprisingly, [...]

  • Reginald Hudlin Sells Los Angeles Mansion

    Reginald Hudlin Hangs New Price on Beverly Hills Villa

    A contemporary villa in the lower Coldwater Canyon area of a Beverly Hills, long owned by prolific producer/-director Reginald Hudlin is now on the market at $11.5 million. The “Django Unchained” producer, who’s produced half of a dozen NAACP Image Awards telecasts and directed and who produced and directed the 2017 film biopic “Marshall,” has [...]

  • Katy Perry House

    Katy Perry Snags Buyer for One of Two Hollywood Hills Homes

    After almost 2.5 years on and off the market at a series of declining prices, Katy Perry has at long last landed a buyer for the larger of her two side-by-side former homes at the top of Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills that first popped up on the open market in the fall of [...]

  • Michael Jackson Neverland

    Michael Jackson's Former Neverland Ranch Gets Super-Size Price Chop

    Amid the deluge of publicity and white-hot controversy that surrounds the release of the explosive documentary “Leaving Neverland,” Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California’s scenic Santa Ynez Valley has popped back up for sale at $31 million. The asking price for the 2,700-acre spread, which has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch, is gasp-worthy by any [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad