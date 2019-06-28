Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell Auction Off North Hollywood Tudor Cottage

“Designated Survivor” star Italia Ricci and Robbie Amell, “The Flash” actor and star of the short-lived 2013-14 CW sci-fi series “The Tomorrow People,” set to co-star in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Desperados,” have sold their home in North Hollywood, Calif., for close to $1.54 million. The Canadian couple, now pregnant with their first child, which they announced in April via Instagram, plunked down $1.37 million for the property in July 2015, a little more than a year before they were married. They first put the house on the market in mid-March (2019) at $1.7 million and the price dropped to just under $1.6 million before real estate gears were shifted and the property was quickly and successfully auctioned with a minimum bid of $1.2 million by James Casey at Harcourts Prime Properties.

Located off of a busy boulevard in a low-profile, Toluca Lake-adjacent micro-neighborhood on an unusual, triangular-shaped parcel that’s a tad larger than one-quarter of an acre, the thoroughly updated 1927 Tudor cottage has three and potentially more bedrooms and three bathrooms in roughly 3,500 square feet. A 400-ish sq. ft., self-contained apartment atop a detached two-car garage contains another bedroom and bathroom along with a living room and full kitchen.

A tiny entrance vestibule opens to the living room, where there are dark brown hardwood floors that run throughout the house, a TV-surmounted fireplace and an attractive handful of arched windows that fill the room with natural light. The ample adjoining dining room is completely open to the kitchen, which is smartly configured around a large island with tan, Shaker-style cabinetry, upscale if blandly ordinary speckled beige granite countertops and newer, average-grade stainless steel appliances. Both the living and dining rooms have handsome arched French doors to a sunroom that’s a slightly stingy nine feet wide but a decidedly generous 28 feet long.

An average-sized bedroom and hall bathroom share the main level with an unexpectedly spacious master suite that comprises a medium-sized bedroom, a roomy bathroom slathered in beige stone tile work and several closets, one of them walk-in, plus an over-sized dressing room. According to floor plans included with digital marketing materials, a narrow staircase discreetly located behind the kitchen leads to a meandering warren of rooms plus a bathroom and two small balconies tucked into the finished attic space. A couple of the rooms must be passed through to access other rooms, but at least two are usable as bedrooms, several have steeply pitched ceilings and a couple feature skylights and fetching round and/or octagonal windows.

Back downstairs, the sun room spills out through a long wall of glass sliders to a tropically planted meditation garden complete with water feature, fire pit and massive built-in sofa lounge, while the wedge-shaped front yard’s grassy expanse is bordered by a waist-high fence and a tall row of privet hedges. And, alongside the main house outside the kitchen, living and dining rooms, there’s a swimming pool surrounded by unnaturally uniform imitation boxwood hedging.