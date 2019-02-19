The Cult’s Ian Astbury, Black Ryder’s Aimee Nash Offer Cottage in the Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

English rocker Ian Astbury, frontman of the Cult, and Australian singer-songwriter Aimee Nash, one half of the art rock duo the Black Ryder, have a 1920s Spanish cottage tucked into a tree-shaded hillside along a winding street above L.A.’s historic Beachwood Canyon available at not quite $1.6 million. Acquired in 2012 for just under $1.1 million, the modest and attractive if not exactly inexpensive white stucco residence sits atop a street-level two-car garage with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in close to 1,800 square feet.

Authentic details such as colorful tile accents and chunky carved-wood ceiling beams provide architectural interest and gravitas to the sleek, dark-stained hardwood floors and chalky white walls. Flooded with filtered light though huge, multi-pane windows, the living room features a simple but imposing fireplace. The separate dining room is informally open to an up-to-date kitchen arranged around an island with a strict black-and-while palette. With French doors to a Juliet balcony, the master bedroom includes a skylight-topped en suite bathroom. One of the two guest bedrooms opens to a terra cotta-tiled terrace notched into the steep hillside behind the house. A storybook stone stairway winds down to a courtyard-style patio with hot tub.

The Astbury-Nashes recently upgraded their residential circumstances with the $1.65 million purchase of a 1920s Mediterranean villa in L.A.’s Los Feliz foothills sold by stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster Bill Burr.

listing photos: Compass