Holly Marie Combs Lists Horse Property in L.A.’s Bell Canyon

Location:
Bell Canyon, Calif.
Price:
$2.2 million
Size:
5,014 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

An equestrian estate in the guard-gated suburban Los Angeles, Calif. enclave of Bell Canyon, long owned by veteran television actress Holly Marie Combs, has hit the market at $2.2 million. Combs, whose dozens of professional credits include long runs on “Picket Fences” and “Charmed,” and, most recently, Freeform’s cult favorite “Pretty Little Liars,” purchased the just over one acre semi-rural spread almost 20 years ago for $780,000. Listed with Kevin Godley of Pinnacle Estate Properties and described in marketing materials as “a designer-upgraded rustic home” that is perched privately above the street at the end of a tree-shaded driveway where it backs up to protected lands, the just slightly more than 5,000 sq. ft. home has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The foyer acts as a central traffic spine for the main floor and steps up through an archway to a casually appointed living room anchored by massive stone fireplace painted chalk-white under a vaulted and beamed, exposed wood ceiling. Polished travertine floors flow from the foyer and dining room into a not especially large kitchen with two-tone wood cabinets, high-end appliances and an adjoining breakfast area that opens the yard. In the family room, plush sofas sit on a shag rug, a glitzy quartet of delicate, bowl-shaped crystal chandeliers hang from rugged, hand-hewn wood beams across the ceiling and barn-style double doors slide open to a roomy bonus space well suited to a games lounge. There’s a main floor bedroom and bathroom for staff or guests and three more family bedrooms on the upper floor along with an owner’s retreat that comprises an ample bedroom with sitting area and massive stone fireplace, a slender balcony, a walk-in closet and an ample bathroom with tumble travertine floor tiles.

A quaint porch wraps around the front of the house with a leafy, elevated view into the surrounding treetops while the backyard areas, which include a courtyard-like space with a central fountain, are mostly unkempt and charmless with a patchy lawn and an elaborate children’s play structure on a dusty stretch of dirt. The property’s extensive equestrian facilities include a four-stall horse barn well-equipped with water and power, a large turnout and a training ring, and, perhaps most desirable of all, direct trail access to the Santa Monica Nature Preserve.

Since 2010, when records show it was acquired for an unrecorded amount, Combs has also owned a stone-walled and metal-roofed ranch-style architectural residence on more than 25 scrubby and remote acres near itty-bitty Blanco, Texas, in the Hill Country area about 50 miles west of Austin.

Roughly 30 heavily trafficked miles northwest of downtown L.A. and a short six-mile drive to The Commons at Calabasas shopping and dining complex, Bell Canyon is a slightly farther flung, much less ballyhooed and not as pricey alternative to the nearby celeb-soaked Hidden Hills enclave. Nonetheless, the affluent suburban enclave boasts a fair number of sports and showbiz-related homeowners. Actress/activist Alyssa Milano is a longtime property owner as is “Tonight Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks, actor Jamie Farr and comedian/TV host Joe Rogan, who upsized his Bell Canyon digs last year with the not quite $5 million purchase of a nearly 9,000 sq. ft. ultra-modern mansion. Early last year Shaquille O’Neal plunked down a bit more than $1.8 million for a five-bedroom home and late in 2018 “Claws” star Niecy Nash dropped a bit more than $2 million for a six-bedroom Mediterranean spread.

