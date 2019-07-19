Harry Styles Takes Huge Hit on Sale of Sunset Strip Home

Harry Styles was so ready to get rid of his sleekly appointed pied-à-terre above Los Angeles’s perennially chic Sunset Strip, he’s taken a huge loss on the property, selling the multi-level contemporary after more than two years on the market for $6 million. That’s a pearl-clutching $870,000 less than the English pop star paid three and a half years ago.

The One Direction megastar — the astronomically popular boy band has been on indefinite hiatus for the last few years — picked up the property in early 2016 and flipped the just over 4,400 sq. ft. home back on the market the following year with an in-hindsight too high asking price of nearly $8.5 million. The price of the four-bedroom and six-bedroom city-view pad, which marketing materials describe as a “modern showplace located behind gates in the most prime section above the Sunset Strip,” eventually fell to $6.295 million.

A gated drive sweeps up to the front of the house and a huge bank of floor-to-ceiling glass panels in the white-floored combination living and dining room vanish into the walls to unite the light-filled space with a sun-splashed terrace that offers a panoramic, over-the-treetops view across a vast swathe of Los Angeles. The black-and-white kitchen is arranged around a huge island with an integrated snack bar and there’s also a small fitness/yoga room and a sumptuous, professional-grade home theater. A roof terrace offers a fire pit and city view and, tucked discreetly under the terrace outside the living/dining room, a curtained loggia with outdoor shower area overlooks a wall of bamboo that forms a curvaceous privacy barrier behind a classic, kidney-shaped swimming pool and raised circular spa. The property was listed with Kurt Rappaport and Carl Gambino, both with Westside Estate Agency, while the buyer was represented by Redfin agent Alec Traug.

This is not the first time Styles, who manages a small international portfolio of residences, has lost a ton of money on the sale of a Los Angeles property. In early 2014, Styles splashed out not quite $3.2 million for an organic-modern home along a private, celeb-lined Beverly Hills street that he dumped less than two years later for $4 million, a staggering $800,000+ loss. The boy band phenom, who made his acting debut in the 2017 war film “Dunkirk” and is reportedly in “early negotiations” to portray Prince Eric in the upcoming animated feature “Little Mermaid,” has also maintained a residence in New York City since at least 2016, when he shelled out a bit more than $8.7 million for a luxury condo in a celeb-packed complex in the West Village. And, he reportedly upgraded his residential circumstances in North London earlier this year with the roughly $11 million purchase of a five-bedroom Georgian manor house described in the media as being decorated in a “faux Regency style” with “ornate cornicing and curtain swags at the windows” and a “screening room and games room in the basement.”