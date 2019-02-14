Harry Styles Still Seeking Sale of Sunset Strip Villa

After more than 2.5 years on and off the market with an original asking price that pushed up on $8.5 million, British pop music phenom Harry Styles now has his modern villa above L.A’s Sunset Strip listed at $6.995 million. Once carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees are calculated, the heavily tatted-up 25-year old former boy bander may be faced with a loss on the property he bought just over three years ago for $6.87 million. Secured behind forbidding gates, protected by a state-of-the-art security system and entirely invisible behind a towering wall of trees and shrubbery, the sunlight filled city-view villa offers four bedrooms and six bathrooms in just over 4,400 square feet.

There are pristine white floors in the combination living and dining space that spills out through a telescopic bank of floor-to-ceiling glass panels to a glass-railed terrace with panoramic, over-the-treetops views across the L.A. basin to the Pacific Ocean while the kitchen is a sleek and orderly apparatus for cooking and entertaining with a humongous island with integrated snack bar and top-end designer appliances. A small but decadent home theater features tiered seating on plush, eggplant-colored velvet sofas; The penthouse-level master suite opens to a slender balcony with glittery city lights view; And a curtained loggia tucked up under the house includes an outdoor shower area alongside a kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa hemmed by a semi-circular wall of bamboo.

The globe-trotting singer, who made his acting debut in the epic 2017 war film “Dunkirk,” maybe have skyrocketed to international fame and enormous riches at a tender young age but he’s not yet had much luck when it comes to real estate; He previously owned an organic modern pavilion secreted down a rustic, gated lane in the mountains above Beverly Hills that was sold in 2016 at an $800,000+ loss. Styles’ current residential holdings are reported to include a three-story contemporary residence in North London’s hoity-toity Hampstead Heath area snatched up in 2012 for around £3 million as well as a luxury condo in a celeb-favored New York City apartment house picked up in 2016 for $8.7 million

listing photos: Westside Estate Agency