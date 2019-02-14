×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harry Styles Still Seeking Sale of Sunset Strip Villa

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
HarryStyles_SS2_2
HarryStyles_SS2_3
HarryStyles_SS2_4
HarryStyles_SS2_5
View Gallery 13 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$6.995 million
Size:
4,401 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

After more than 2.5 years on and off the market with an original asking price that pushed up on $8.5 million, British pop music phenom Harry Styles now has his modern villa above L.A’s Sunset Strip listed at $6.995 million. Once carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees are calculated, the heavily tatted-up 25-year old former boy bander may be faced with a loss on the property he bought just over three years ago for $6.87 million. Secured behind forbidding gates, protected by a state-of-the-art security system and entirely invisible behind a towering wall of trees and shrubbery, the sunlight filled city-view villa offers four bedrooms and six bathrooms in just over 4,400 square feet.

There are pristine white floors in the combination living and dining space that spills out through a telescopic bank of floor-to-ceiling glass panels to a glass-railed terrace with panoramic, over-the-treetops views across the L.A. basin to the Pacific Ocean while the kitchen is a sleek and orderly apparatus for cooking and entertaining with a humongous island with integrated snack bar and top-end designer appliances. A small but decadent home theater features tiered seating on plush, eggplant-colored velvet sofas; The penthouse-level master suite opens to a slender balcony with glittery city lights view; And a curtained loggia tucked up under the house includes an outdoor shower area alongside a kidney-shaped swimming pool and spa hemmed by a semi-circular wall of bamboo.

More Dirt

The globe-trotting singer, who made his acting debut in the epic 2017 war film “Dunkirk,” maybe have skyrocketed to international fame and enormous riches at a tender young age but he’s not yet had much luck when it comes to real estate; He previously owned an organic modern pavilion secreted down a rustic, gated lane in the mountains above Beverly Hills that was sold in 2016 at an $800,000+ loss. Styles’ current residential holdings are reported to include a three-story contemporary residence in North London’s hoity-toity Hampstead Heath area snatched up in 2012 for around £3 million as well as a luxury condo in a celeb-favored New York City apartment house picked up in 2016 for $8.7 million

listing photos: Westside Estate Agency

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Still Seeking Sale of Sunset Strip Villa

    After more than 2.5 years on and off the market with an original asking price that pushed up on $8.5 million, British pop music phenom Harry Styles now has his modern villa above L.A’s Sunset Strip listed at $6.995 million. Once carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees are calculated, the heavily tatted-up 25-year [...]

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    Celebrities Respond to 'Incredibly Disappointing' Ryan Adams Misconduct Allegations

    A New York Times expose rocked the music industry on Wednesday, containing stories from several women claiming that singer/songwriter Ryan Adams exhibited “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which [he] dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.” Even Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore, spoke out in the report, claiming that he effectively took [...]

  • Swedish House Mafia'T in the Park'

    Swedish House Mafia Signs With Columbia Records

    Swedish House Mafia has signed with Columbia Records, home to Adele, Bruce Springsteen and Calvin Harris. The Sony Music label was able to land the EDM group after a tense bidding war with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, and for “significantly less” money, according to sources.    The group — comprised of Steve Angello, Axwell [...]

  • Streaming in Europe

    EU Approves Revamped Copyright Rules, Which Would Force Internet Companies to Proactively Block Protected Content

    European Union negotiators agreed Wednesday on codified language in a new set of sweeping copyright-reform rules — including a provision that would mandate YouTube and other internet platforms block copyrighted material when it’s uploaded. YouTube in particular has been particularly vigorous in opposing the proposed changes to the laws. The finalized text of the rules [...]

  • Anthony Rossomando, Diane Warren, Marc Shaiman

    Oscar-Nominated Songwriters Discuss Craft... and Mysterious Happy Ending to Show's Song-Axing Controversy

    Songwriters from three of the five Oscar-nominated songs gathered at the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood on Tuesday night to discuss their craft and to touch on, however reluctantly, some ongoing controversies related to the telecast. The “Conversation with the 2019 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters” panel included Diane Warren, who received her tenth Oscar nomination with [...]

  • Ryan Adams poses for a portrait

    Ryan Adams Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Several Women

    Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has been accused of sexual misconduct and manipulative behavior, according to a New York Times article published Wednesday. Seven women and more than a dozen associates “described a pattern of manipulative behavior in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex,” the article claims. “In some cases, they said, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad