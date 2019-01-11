Veteran Songwriter and Record Producer Glen Ballard Lists Malibu Beach Cottage

A beachfront cottage along Malibu’s sandy La Costa beach, owned by veteran pop song scribe and record producer Glen Ballard, is available at $7.995 million. Ballard, who co-wrote and produced Alanis Morissette’s seminal, Grammy-winning 1995 album “Jagged Little Pill” as well as Katy Perry’s 2008 platinum selling sophomore album “One of the Boys,” stands to realize an enviable profit on the modestly sized but expensively located cottage he scooped up in 1993 for $1.1 million. Described in marketing materials as a “celebrity-owned sanctuary” that has “been a getaway for many artists and actors alike,” the updated 1940s cottage is all but invisible behind a partly vine-encrusted fence with a secured driveway gate that slides open to a brick-paved motor court. The apartment-proportioned cottage presides over 40-feet of coveted beach frontage and measures in at around 1,100-square-feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

An arched, white brick fireplace flanked by louvered storage cabinets anchors the wood-floored living room where French doors lead to a beachside deck and the compact, high-end kitchen adjoins a turreted dining nook lined with a curved ribbon of windows under a muraled ceiling that includes a snippet of Irish poet William Butler Yeats’ most well-known poem, “The Lake Isle of Innisfree.” With a long wall of closets and an en suite bathroom lined in classically cottage-y bead board, one of the two bedrooms is less than privately accessible through French doors in the living room while the other opens through French doors to small brick courtyard and outdoor shower area between the house and detached two-car garage. The elevated, beachside deck provides convenient direct access to the sand and incorporates a deep-cushioned sunbathing shelf that cleverly cantilevers over the beach and creates a shaded spot for a hammock underneath.

More Dirt NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer Seeks Record Amount for Malibu Estate

The Oscar-nominated winner of a 2006 Grammy for a song featured in the animated box office blockbuster “The Polar Express,” additionally owns a multi-story Tudor cottage in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles he picked up in 2009 for a bit more than $2 million as well as a two-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condo in the heart of Hollywood he acquired in April 2010 for $785,000, custom outfitted with a recording studio and, in 2016 and 2017, made available as a furnished live/work rental at $7,500 month.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman