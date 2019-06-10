Gideon Raff Lists Secluded Hideaway Above Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

Gideon Raff, two-time Emmy winning executive producer of “Homeland,” has put his former home in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for grabs at just under $2.4 million. For those who might like to test-drive the property, which Raff acquired in 2013 for $1.4 million, it is alternatively available as an unfurnished rental at $8,500 per month through Barbara Palmer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Tucked into a tight, hairpin curve on a snaking, little-known lane, the ochre-colored 1920s Mediterranean villa sits on an unconventionally shaped hillside parcel of just .1 of an acre and includes three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,345 square feet as well as a surprising variety of outdoor living spaces. The home was also updated to preserve a number of impressive original architectural details and offers convenient access to Hollywood, West Hollywood and the Sunset Strip.

A secured entry courtyard paves the way to the home with irregular, multi-colored flagstone and a high-end outdoor kitchen and grilling area, all located beneath a bougainvillea-draped trellis and around the corner from a cozy nook with an elaborately tiled outdoor fireplace. Leading into the house is an arched, carved wood door, which opens unceremoniously into an airy, unexpectedly voluminous living room flooded with light from high windows. Smooth, polished terra-cotta tiles decorate the floor alongside vintage light fixtures, a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling and an imposingly proportioned fireplace emblazoned with a baronial crest.

A small study also overlooks the living room alongside a separate dining room, which features a coffered ceiling treatment and several windows with unattractive — if architecturally appropriate — decorative bars. The kitchen crowds around a butcher block-topped work island and offers up-to-date stainless steel appliances and swirly, grey and white granite counter tops on dark and drab, faux-distressed cabinetry.

Two guest bedrooms share a bathroom complete with a jetted garden tub and a separate shower stall while the master suite incorporates a walk-in closet, a small, updated bathroom with a glass-enclosed steam shower, and a pair of French doors that open up onto a triangular shaped balcony bordered by a fetching, tightly scrolled wrought iron railing. In addition to the entry courtyard and front porch, the itty-bitty property’s myriad outdoor spaces include a somewhat tatty, bougainvillea-shaded corner with a dining table and a hammock, a slender deck planted with potted citrus and a secluded spot with an above ground spa sheltered by a privacy cabana.

Raff, who is the co-creator, writer and director of the upcoming Sacha Baron Cohen starring Netflix miniseries “The Spy” and is directing and producing the upcoming Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer starring silver screen psychological thriller “Turn of Mind,” appears to have relocated and upgraded to a comprehensively updated and casually luxurious 1920s Georgian Colonial residence of roughly 3,800 square feet. The new home sits hidden behind a high hedge in an affluent and leafy, Hancock Park adjacent neighborhood that last traded hands in 2016 for close to $2.8 million.