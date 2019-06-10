×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gideon Raff Lists Secluded Hideaway Above Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
GideonRaff_LC2
GideonRaff_LC3
GideonRaff_LC4
GideonRaff_LC5
View Gallery 15 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.395 million
Size:
2,345 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Gideon Raff, two-time Emmy winning executive producer of “Homeland,” has put his former home in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for grabs at just under $2.4 million. For those who might like to test-drive the property, which Raff acquired in 2013 for $1.4 million, it is alternatively available as an unfurnished rental at $8,500 per month through Barbara Palmer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Tucked into a tight, hairpin curve on a snaking, little-known lane, the ochre-colored 1920s Mediterranean villa sits on an unconventionally shaped hillside parcel of just .1 of an acre and includes three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,345 square feet as well as a surprising variety of outdoor living spaces. The home was also updated to preserve a number of impressive original architectural details and offers convenient access to Hollywood, West Hollywood and the Sunset Strip.

More Dirt

A secured entry courtyard paves the way to the home with irregular, multi-colored flagstone and a high-end outdoor kitchen and grilling area, all located beneath a bougainvillea-draped trellis and around the corner from a cozy nook with an elaborately tiled outdoor fireplace. Leading into the house is an arched, carved wood door, which opens unceremoniously into an airy, unexpectedly voluminous living room flooded with light from high windows. Smooth, polished terra-cotta tiles decorate the floor alongside vintage light fixtures, a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling and an imposingly proportioned fireplace emblazoned with a baronial crest.

A small study also overlooks the living room alongside a separate dining room, which features a coffered ceiling treatment and several windows with unattractive — if architecturally appropriate — decorative bars. The kitchen crowds around a butcher block-topped work island and offers up-to-date stainless steel appliances and swirly, grey and white granite counter tops on dark and drab, faux-distressed cabinetry.

Two guest bedrooms share a bathroom complete with a jetted garden tub and a separate shower stall while the master suite incorporates a walk-in closet, a small, updated bathroom with a glass-enclosed steam shower, and a pair of French doors that open up onto a triangular shaped balcony bordered by a fetching, tightly scrolled wrought iron railing. In addition to the entry courtyard and front porch, the itty-bitty property’s myriad outdoor spaces include a somewhat tatty, bougainvillea-shaded corner with a dining table and a hammock, a slender deck planted with potted citrus and a secluded spot with an above ground spa sheltered by a privacy cabana.

Raff, who is the co-creator, writer and director of the upcoming Sacha Baron Cohen starring Netflix miniseries “The Spy” and is directing and producing the upcoming Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer starring silver screen psychological thriller “Turn of Mind,” appears to have relocated and upgraded to a comprehensively updated and casually luxurious 1920s Georgian Colonial residence of roughly 3,800 square feet. The new home sits hidden behind a high hedge in an affluent and leafy, Hancock Park adjacent neighborhood that last traded hands in 2016 for close to $2.8 million.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Dirt

  • Gideon Raff House

    Gideon Raff Lists Secluded Hideaway Above Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gideon Raff, two-time Emmy winning executive producer of “Homeland,” has put his former home in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., up for grabs at just under $2.4 million. For those who might like to test-drive the property, which Raff acquired in 2013 for $1.4 million, it is alternatively available as an unfurnished [...]

  • Shaun White Malibu House

    Shaun White Lists Blufftop Malibu Compound for $27 Million

    Summer is upon us, and with the heat traditionally comes swarms of qualified buyers seeking an oceanside investment. Shaun White is hoping at least one of them will take a shine to his cliffside two-house compound in Malibu, which has just popped up for grabs with a heavy-duty total asking price of $27.25 million. The [...]

  • Stephen Dorff Hous

    Stephen Dorff Sells Malibu Architectural (EXCLUSIVE)

    After more than a year on the market, Stephen Dorff has sold his beachfront residence in Malibu, Calif., for $7.5 million. The third season “True Detective” co-star accepted nearly half a million dollars below the last asking price of $7.98 million and close to $1 million under the original, pie-in-the-sky price of $8.45 million. Nonetheless, [...]

  • Kevin Bright House

    Kevin Bright Seeks Buyer for Broad Beach Compound

    Veteran sitcom director and producer Kevin Bright has put his beachfront compound in Malibu, Calif., on the market at $13.995 million. Situated on more than half of an acre with 80-feet of frontage on prestigious and pricey if rapidly eroding Broad Beach, with off-street parking for more than a dozen cars, the Craftsman-inspired contemporary compound [...]

  • Kent Perkocha House

    Apttus Co-Founder Kent Perkocha Scores $22 Million Atherton Estate

    Over the past decade, the global success of software juggernaut Salesforce has spawned a number of other entrepreneurial software ventures. One of the most high-profile of those is Apttus, a contract management startup built on the Salesforce platform. Founded in 2006 by businessman Kent Perkocha alongside Kirk Krappe and Neehar Giri, Apttus steadily grew to [...]

  • Brad Falchuk House

    Brad Falchuk Lists Showbiz-Pedigreed Brentwood Home (EXCLUSIVE)

    As of late last year, newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk had not officially combined their separate households that each includes children from previous marriages. However, the unconventional set up looks like it has changed, or soon will, because the “Pose” co-creator has put his showbiz-pedigreed former bachelor pad in a super-prime area of Los [...]

  • Michael Douglas House

    Michael Douglas Seeks Buyer for Majorca Compound

    International property collecting Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas has his spectacularly sited, cliff-side compound between the itty-bitty villages of Valldemossa and Deià, on the Mediterranean island of Majorca, on the market at roughly $32.5 million. The two-time Oscar winner, who took home a 2018 Golden Globe for his portrayal of the titular role in the Netflix [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad