California Governor Gavin Newsom Lists Marin County Contemporary

Having taken up residence in Sacramento for at least the next four years, newly sworn in California governor Gavin Newsom and documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom have hoisted their former home in the rustic yet ritzy Marin County community of Kentfield Woods, Calif., up for sale at $5.995 million. The uncommonly comely First Couple of California, he a popular if somewhat controversial former mayor of San Francisco and she currently at work on “The Great American Lie,” the last of three explorations of the effects of gender norms on society, hope to just about triple their money on the secluded property they snapped up in late 2011 for $2.225 million.

Invisible from the street on an elevated, sun-dappled plateau at the end of a long, gated driveway on nearly 1.4 acres with sweeping views of Mount Tamalpais and the San Francisco Bay, the boxy, clean-lined contemporary was originally designed and built in 1950 by Bay Area architect Worley K. Wong and was recently spruced up by San Francisco-based architect Julie Dowling. A Le Corbusier blue front door softly beckons from the motor court and leads to sun-dappled interior spaces with dark brown hardwood floors, bright white walls and vast expanses of floor-to-ceiling glass that visually integrate the interiors with the surrounding landscape. With just over 4,000 square feet, the two-story residence has five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms

An L-shaped combination living and dining room features a minimalist fireplace while an all-white kitchen sleekly incorporates designer-grade appliances and a long island with an integrated snack bar that separates the kitchen from a den/breakfast room that overlooks the backyard though two walls of windows. There’s also an office/library painted a masculine, steely blue and a family room that includes a curtained-off nook with built-in desk space along with an unconventionally shaped room done up as a children’s playroom. Four guest and family bedrooms are sprinkled throughout the house for maximum privacy and flexibility while the master suite occupies a premium, tree house-like position on the upper floor and comprises an arguably petite but generously windowed bedroom along with a fitted walk-in closet and a modern bathroom with a soaking tub daringly positioned in front of a corner of floor-to-ceiling windows. There’s a huge sunny terrace outside the second floor bedrooms and the back of the house spills out to a flat, grassy yard surrounded by natural woodlands with a swimming pool, spa and dining pavilion.

The 40-something Democratic dynamo, previously married to Donald Trump Junior’s current girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, decided against taking up residence in California’s historic governor’s mansion, an opulent, 30-room Italianate Victorian mansion on the edge of downtown Sacramento where earlier this week right-wing activist Laura Loomer live-streamed a political stunt intended to protest illegal immigration that resulted in her and a handful of associates getting arrested for trespassing. The Newsoms opted instead for a more personal and secluded setting, shelling out $3.7 million in late 2018 for a nearly 13,000-square-foot mansion on eight scenic acres with a swimming pool, pool house and tennis court about a half hours drive from the State Capital in the rolling, oak-covered hills of the affluent, unincorporated Fair Oaks suburb.

listing photos: Vanguard Properties