Film and Television Veteran Annie Potts List Mid-Century Sherman Oaks Home

Veteran film and television star Annie Potts and husband James Hayman appear to have caught a classic case of the Celebrity Real Estate Fickle, setting a mid-century residence in a secluded neighborhood just below Mulholland Drive in the foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., out for sale at $1.795 million after they bought it just over a year ago for $1.61 million. Set on a slight rise and obscured behind mature trees, the low-slung single-story residence was built in 1955 and is configured with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,194 square feet.

A long and slender entrance gallery with practical, unexciting tan floor tiles that extend throughout the house’s stylishly furnished public spaces is flooded with natural light through three large skylights in the high, pitched ceiling and leads to an L-shaped combination living and dining room anchored by a massive white brick fireplace under a vaulted ceiling ribbed with exposed wood beams. Open to the dining area over a short peninsula countertop, the granite-countered kitchen is little changed since Potts purchased the property — cabinet hardware was replaced with sassy new brass versions — and opens on its backend to a small breakfast area and two-car garage where the laundry machines are located.

Easily converted to a fourth bedroom, a den just off the living room offers a second white brick fireplace, a funky bamboo dry bar built into a shallow niche and backyard access through a room wide bank of sliding glass doors. Two guest bedrooms, both with newly installed closet and storage cabinetry, share a freshly rehabbed hall bathroom while the master suite has its own updated bathroom plus a full wall of mirrored closets and glass sliders to the yard.

Set against a scrubby, undeveloped hill, the deep, wide and desirably flat backyard features extensive concrete terracing crisscrossed with slender strips of imitation lawn as well as an angular, seven-sided saltwater swimming pool set into a drought-busting swathe of faux-grass surrounded by tropical plantings, citrus trees, a gnarl-trucked pepper tree and a neon sculpture of buxum woman in a bikini who looks like she’s about to dive over the back fence.

The former “Designing Women” star, who portrays “Meemaw” Tucker on “Young Sheldon” and will reprise her role as Bo Peep in the upcoming fourth installment of the blockbuster animated “Toy Story” franchise, previously owned a sprawling 1930s hacienda-style home in Tarzana, Calif., she sold for $3.875 million over the summer of 2016, right about the same time she made a $1.35 million, under-the-radar purchase of a handsome four-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom house that dates to the late 19th century in New Orleans’ Black Pearl neighborhood.

listing photos: Compass