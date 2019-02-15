×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film and Television Veteran Annie Potts List Mid-Century Sherman Oaks Home

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
AnniePotts_SOs2
AnniePotts_SOs3
AnniePotts_SOs4
AnniePotts_SOs5
View Gallery 17 Images
Location:
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$1.795 million
Size:
2,194 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Veteran film and television star Annie Potts and husband James Hayman appear to have caught a classic case of the Celebrity Real Estate Fickle, setting a mid-century residence in a secluded neighborhood just below Mulholland Drive in the foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., out for sale at $1.795 million after they bought it just over a year ago for $1.61 million. Set on a slight rise and obscured behind mature trees, the low-slung single-story residence was built in 1955 and is configured with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 2,194 square feet.

A long and slender entrance gallery with practical, unexciting tan floor tiles that extend throughout the house’s stylishly furnished public spaces is flooded with natural light through three large skylights in the high, pitched ceiling and leads to an L-shaped combination living and dining room anchored by a massive white brick fireplace under a vaulted ceiling ribbed with exposed wood beams. Open to the dining area over a short peninsula countertop, the granite-countered kitchen is little changed since Potts purchased the property — cabinet hardware was replaced with sassy new brass versions — and opens on its backend to a small breakfast area and two-car garage where the laundry machines are located.

More Dirt

Easily converted to a fourth bedroom, a den just off the living room offers a second white brick fireplace, a funky bamboo dry bar built into a shallow niche and backyard access through a room wide bank of sliding glass doors. Two guest bedrooms, both with newly installed closet and storage cabinetry, share a freshly rehabbed hall bathroom while the master suite has its own updated bathroom plus a full wall of mirrored closets and glass sliders to the yard.

Set against a scrubby, undeveloped hill, the deep, wide and desirably flat backyard features extensive concrete terracing crisscrossed with slender strips of imitation lawn as well as an angular, seven-sided saltwater swimming pool set into a drought-busting swathe of faux-grass surrounded by tropical plantings, citrus trees, a gnarl-trucked pepper tree and a neon sculpture of buxum woman in a bikini who looks like she’s about to dive over the back fence.

The former “Designing Women” star, who portrays “Meemaw” Tucker on “Young Sheldon” and will reprise her role as Bo Peep in the upcoming fourth installment of the blockbuster animated “Toy Story” franchise, previously owned a sprawling 1930s hacienda-style home in Tarzana, Calif., she sold for $3.875 million over the summer of 2016, right about the same time she made a $1.35 million, under-the-radar purchase of a handsome four-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom house that dates to the late 19th century in New Orleans’ Black Pearl neighborhood.

listing photos: Compass

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Dirt

  • Annie Potts House

    Film and Television Veteran Annie Potts List Mid-Century Sherman Oaks Home

    Veteran film and television star Annie Potts and husband James Hayman appear to have caught a classic case of the Celebrity Real Estate Fickle, setting a mid-century residence in a secluded neighborhood just below Mulholland Drive in the foothills above Sherman Oaks, Calif., out for sale at $1.795 million after they bought it just over [...]

  • Ben McKenzie House

    ‘Gotham’ Star Ben McKenzie Sells Gotham Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Gotham” star Ben McKenzie has sold a condo at the eco-minded Riverhouse complex in New York City’s Battery Park City that was last listed at $2.675 million. (Property records do not yet reflect a purchase price.) Married in 2017 to his Brazilian born and New York City raised “Gotham” co-star Morena Baccarin, the former “O.C.” [...]

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Still Seeking Sale of Sunset Strip Villa

    After more than 2.5 years on and off the market with an original asking price that pushed up on $8.5 million, British pop music phenom Harry Styles now has his modern villa above L.A’s Sunset Strip listed at $6.995 million. Once carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees are calculated, the heavily tatted-up 25-year [...]

  • Vanessa Hudgens House

    Vanessa Hudgens Seeks Sale of Longtime Studio City Home

    Actress, recording artist and “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Vanessa Hudgens has her longtime home in the foothills above Studio City, Calif., up for sale at $3.85 million. The “High School Musical” franchise alum, who had a plum role earlier this year in the technical issue riddled televised musical “Rent: Live” and is [...]

  • Vance Owen Bel Air Mansion

    Producer Vance Owen Upgrades to Bel Air Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Though he produced one of 2018’s worst performing and universally excoriated films, the John Travolta-starring biopic flop “Gotti,” personal injury attorney and prolific B-movie producer Vance Owen has nonetheless upgraded his real estate circumstances from a celeb-pedigreed Sunset Strip contemporary to an almost $6.9 million Mediterranean-inspired villa in the rustic-luxe upper reaches of L.A.’s Bel [...]

  • Armie Hammer Buys Hancock Park Mansion

    Armie Hammer Slides Into Hancock Park Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

    A quietly dignified residence on in Los Angeles’ historic and historically well-to-do Hancock Park neighborhood has been sold for a tetch more than $4.7 million to an anonymous trust, and two ear-the-ground tattletales, including ever-reliable real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, swear the new owners are “On the Basis of Sex” star Armie Hammer and actress/baked [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad