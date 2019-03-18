×
Emma Stone Lists Showbiz-Pedigreed Beverly Hills Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$3.899 million
Size:
3,862 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Busy as a beaver Hollywood darling Emma Stone has her celeb-pedigreed home in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills, Calif., up for sale at $3.899 million. Invisible behind a high wall and imposing, camera-secured gates along a serene, little-known lane and previously owned by late British actor and bon vivant Dudley Moore, the expensively updated and vibrantly decorated 1950s traditional has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 3,862 square feet. An Oscar winner in 2016 for “La La Land” and a 2019 nominee for “The Favourite,” not to mention a 2015 nominee for “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” the highly acclaimed but refreshingly low-key Stone purchased the property in 2012 for $2.477 million from two-time Oscar-winning Australian film editor Kirk Baxter. At the time she was dating 2019 Oscar nominated actor Andrew Garfield.

Discreetly placed at the back of a deep and slender porch under a fetching barrel-vaulted ceiling, an eye-catching tomato red front door opens to a petite but proper foyer wrapped in finely detailed red and white geometric wallpaper. It’s a couple steps down to a double-height combination living/dining room anchored by a humongous, asymmetrical white brick fireplace flanked by bespoke storage and display cabinets. Installed in a space that was, at the time of Stone’s purchase, the formal dining room and decked out with jet-black countertops on snow-white cabinetry with a broad array of premium-grade designer appliances, the high-end if somewhat unconventionally configured kitchen encompasses a huge pantry area and is fully open to a cozy lounge area and informal dining space next to a slightly raised fireplace set into a whimsically over-scaled mantelpiece.

With traditional moldings and a TV-surmounted marble-faced fireplace, the master suite provides French doors to the backyard plus a couple of walk-in closets and an up-to-date vintage-inspired bathroom painted Tiffany blue and outfitted with a deep soaking tub and separate shower. There are three more guest bedrooms of varying proportions plus an over-sized bonus/media room with a wet bar and full bathroom.

Classic, 10-pane French doors in the living/dining room as well as the kitchen/lounge area and the master bedroom generously open at the back of the house to a spacious, partly shaded blue stone terrace alongside an upgraded swimming pool surrounded by high hedging, lush lawn and flowering gardens.

It’s unclear if Stone, who co-starred in the 2018 Netflix black comedy miniseries “Maniac” and is attached as a young Cruella de Vil in the upcoming “101 Dalmatians” franchise prequel “Cruella,” plans to upgrade her residential circumstances in Los Angeles or if she’ll pack up and move to New York City where her mostly under-the-radar beau of more than a year, “Saturday Night Live” writer and “Brigsby Bear” director Dave McCary, makes his home base.

listing photos: Compass

