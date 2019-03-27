×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

DeGeneres and de Rossi Seek Sale of Iconic Hollywood Regency Villa in Beverly Hills

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
EllenDeGeneres_BHTs2
EllenDeGeneres_BHTs4
EllenDeGeneres_BHTs3
EllenDeGeneres_BHTs5
View Gallery 7 Images
Location:
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price:
$17.95 million
Size:
(approx.) 5,100 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Buckle up. Here they go again. Property mad chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and equestrian-minded “Arrested Development” star Portia de Rossi have flipped an iconic, showbiz-pedigreed residence in the expensively fashionable Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills back on the market at almost $18 million after buying it less than seven months ago for exactly $15 million. Designed in his signature Hollywood Regency style by acclaimed architect John Elgin Woolf and built in 1962, the soignée villa was extensively refreshed several years ago by the renown architecture firm Marmol Radziner and then again, per current marketing materials, “completely restored and updated in 2019” with “all new systems/finishes.” Once home to Anne Bancroft’s actress mother Marjorie Lord and her third husband, banker Henry Volk, the single-level sprawler contains five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 5,100 playfully theatrical and seriously sophisticated square feet.

Re-engineered for a high-tech modern lifestyle, the gated and extensively secured residence retains a trove of Woolf’s quintessential Hollywood Regency flourishes. Dramatically tall Pullman entry doors open to a glamorous circular foyer and a delicately carved antique stone fireplace lends ancient régime patina the combination living and dining room where lightly striated beige marble floor tiles extend out and beyond a full wall of glass to a deep, slightly bowed loggia with an extravagant quartet of fluted columns and spine-straightening view across a wide swathe of the L.A. basin. Each of the en suite guest bedrooms open to a private courtyard or terrace while the decadently done up marble master bathroom provides access to a serene, high-walled courtyard garden.

More Dirt

It’s not too much of a surprise DeGeneres and de Rossi would seek to sell the house after less than a year of ownership since they’re famous in property gossip circles for buying, gussying up and selling often architecturally distinguished multi-million dollar properties with the same frequency most people change their shower curtains. And, indeed, they’ve owned literally dozens of extraordinary and extraordinarily expensive residences, primarily in and around both Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

Last fall (2018) they cashed in on the clandestine, $35 million off-market sale of a modestly proportioned mid-century residence hidden down a long driveway along one of the more exclusive streets in Beverly Hills — they bought the property three years earlier for just under $16 million — and in the fall of 2017 they shelled out almost $7.2 million for an historic equestrian ranch that borders Oprah Winfrey’s Promised Land estate in Montecito that they quickly and lucratively unloaded in the spring of 2018 for $11 million to Tinder founder Sean Rad.

Also in the fall of 2017, nearly a year before they sold a 13-plus acre compound in Montecito for $34 million to Netflix honcho Ted Sarandos, they plunked down $18.6 million for a contemporary beachfront estate in Carpinteria and earlier this year they shelled out a purse clutching $27 million for a 8.25-acre Balinese inspired compound in Montecito that’s only about a two-minute drive from an historic, ten-ish acre ranch property they surreptitiously snatched up over the summer of 2018 for $6.7 million.

Presumably the couple, married in 2008 in the backyard of a Beverly Hills mansion they bought in 2007 for a bit below $30 million from “Will and Grace” co-creator Max Mutchnick and sold to entertainment industry mogul Ryan Seacrest in 2012 for $36.5 million, has already set their real estate and design savvy sights on their next project or projects. Stay tuned.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency

Popular on Variety

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

More Dirt

  • Brenda Hampton Selling Los Angeles Home

    TV Writer-Producer Brenda Hampton Seeks Sale of Toluca Lake Estate

    Seasoned television writer-producer Brenda Hampton has hung a nearly $4.5 million price tag on her showbiz-pedigreed estate nestled into a leafy cranny of L.A.’s Toluca Lake community. Once owned by silver-screen idol William Holden, who hosted the 1952 wedding reception of Ronald and Nancy Reagan on the property, the “7th Heaven” and “The Secret Life [...]

  • Peter Lenkov Flips Los Angeles Home

    TV Writer-Producer Peter Lenkov Flips Hidden Hills Traditional (EXCLUSIVE)

    Prolific Canadian TV writer-producer Peter Lenkov, responsible for three high-octane primetime television reboots — “Hawaii Five-0,” Magnum P.I.” and “MacGyver” — has flipped an unremarkable if hardly inexpensive home in the guard-gated Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s far western suburbs back on the market at just below $2.6 million after he scooped it up not [...]

  • Blake Griffin Buys Manhattan Beach Mansion

    NBA Star Blake Griffin Finds Manhattan Beach House Is a Slam Dunk (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBA star Blake Griffin has yet to sell a Pacific Palisades mansion he’s been trying to unload since last year, but several snitches swear, and online documentation indicates, the 6’10” power forward nonetheless has shelled out $4.15 million for a brand new residence in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Handsome, relatively unassuming and not of any particular [...]

  • Sandra Bullock House

    Sandra Bullock Seeks Sale of Oceanfront Compound on Georgia's Tybee Island

    Few movie stars maintain a property portfolio as thick and robust as Sandra Bullock who seeks to somewhat lighten her considerable real estate load, putting a two-residence, multi-acre oceanfront compound on Georgia’s Tybee Island up for sale at $6.5 million. About 20 minutes drive outside downtown Savannah at the northern end of the scenic, low-lying [...]

  • Nate Berkus House

    Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent Sell Marta Kauffman’s Former Hancock Park Estate

    After just three months on the open market, designer/decorators and veteran TV personalities Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, married co-hosts of TLC’s “Nate & Jeremiah by Design,” have sold a stately spread in the posh heart of L.A.’s historic and historically wealthy Hancock Park neighborhood for a smidgen less than $11.35 million. While an unattainably [...]

  • Melissa McCarthy House

    Melissa McCarthy Seeks Short-Term Tenant in Toluca Lake (EXCLUSIVE)

    A smartly maintained and updated, 1940s bungalow in L.A.’s affluent Toluca Lake community that is owned by deft comedy actress turned critically acclaimed leading lady Melissa McCarthy has popped up as a short-term furnished rental at $10,000 per month. The 2019 “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Oscar nominee, also nominated in 2012 for her scatologically [...]

  • Tracy Morgan House

    Tracy Morgan Loses Small Fortune on Former New Jersey Residence (EXCLUSIVE)

    After nearly a year on the market at steadily declining prices that started at nearly $2.25 million, Tracy Morgan has sold his former home in Cresskill, N.J., for $1.2 million. Unfortunately for the seriously irreverent “Last O.G.” star, the sale price is not just an astonishing 25% below than the not quite $1.6 million final [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad