Elle King Seeks Sale of Hollywood Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.795 million
Size:
3,494 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Showbiz pedigreed singer-songwriter Elle King, whose hard-charging and well-regarded if somewhat muddled sophomore album “Shake the Spirit” dropped last fall, has hung a $1.795 price tag on her idiosyncratically outfitted, late 1980s Mediterranean residence tucked in to a relatively unsung cranny of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills.

The growly, gravel-voiced banjo player, a three-time Grammy nominee whose father is comedian, actor and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Rob Schneider, isn’t seeking much profit on the property she scooped up just over a year ago, after the termination of a troubled marriage and a stint in rehab, for $1.72 million. Listed with Jeffrey Billinger at the Hills Premiere Realty and set atop a two-car garage with a front porch that’s a considerable, glute-firming hike from the street, the three-story abode contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms in 3,494 square feet.

More Dirt

Anchored by a stacked stone fireplace and medium-brown oak floorboards, the step-down living room highlights a curvaceous, sapphire velvet sofa with rambunctious, sunshine yellow accent pillows and comfortably accommodates a handful of guitars and a baby grand piano along with a child-sized hot pink upright piano. Meanwhile, the separate dining room forgoes anything as quotidian as a table and chairs in exchange for a vintage pinball machine. Cherry wood cabinets, mossy green granite countertops, and a copper vegetable sink lend the expensively equipped kitchen a stately air of a Midwestern bank or white-shoe law firm and the adjoining family room, flooded with light through floor-to-ceiling arched windows, is comfortably outfitted for low-key leisure with a wall-to-wall media center, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a rough-cut stone fireplace painted bright white. One of the three guest bedrooms has an outside entrance that makes it suitable as a nanny suite, home office or recording studio and the penthouse level master bedroom offers a stone fireplace under a vaulted ceiling plus a walk-in closet and a canyon-view balcony.

Outside the kitchen and family room, a small deck done up in a 1970s libertine meets grandma-chic manner is crowded with scads of potted succulents and a long table covered in lace-like cloth along with a pair of woven wicker swinging basket seats and two faded orange molded plastic chairs shaped like hands. The deck overlooks a long, slender and seemingly unloved yard planted with little more than several fruit trees and, at the far end of the terraced, hillside space, a nest-like deck is elevated in to the surrounding treetops.

