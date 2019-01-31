×
Dylan Minnette Pays Over Asking for Atwater Village Spanish Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.25 million
Size:
1,360 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus guesthouse with bath

Young Hollywood up-and-comer Dylan Minnette, 22-year-old star of the provocative, controversy laden Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and also the singer and guitarist for the Coachella headed indie rock trio Wallows, has dropped $1.25 million — a good bit above the $1.1 million asking price — for a 1920s Spanish bungalow in the also up-and-coming and, hence, increasingly expensive Atwater Village area of Los Angeles.

Obscured in a fetching, classically southern California tangle of verdant tropical foliage and spiky cacti, the low-slung, rough-stucco bungalow has two modest bedrooms and one Jack ‘n’ Jill bathroom in 1,360 square feet. Accessible by a gated driveway that runs alongside the house, a detached structure at the rear of the property contains a single car garage/storage space plus a guest suite with French doors to the yard and an itty-bitty bathroom next to a laundry room with exterior access.

Set into a puny porch, the arched front door opens to combination foyer and dining space with a lustrously dark hardwood floors and a barrel-vaulted ceiling. An adjoining step-down lounge has a fireplace between wood-trimmed glass doors to the yard while the galley kitchen has trendy, intricately patterned Moroccan concrete floor tiles, a vintage range and up-to-date solid-surface countertops on updated but otherwise pedestrian cabinets. The kitchen and lounge both open to a huge, skylight topped and vine privatized covered patio that provides ample space for year-round al fresco entertaining. Beyond the patio, a shrubbery surrounded patch of lawn wraps around the backside of the garage/guesthouse to a secluded and tree-shaded concrete terrace.

More Dirt

Just across L.A. River from star-studded Los Feliz but not known as a fashionable nexus for showbiz elite, the diverse and historically middle class but quickly gentrifying Atwater Village neighborhood has none-the-less had its fair share of industry related homeowners. “Gotham” actress Morena Baccarin and “Silicon Valley” writer/producer Ron Weiner both sold their neighborhood properties last year while “NCIS” star Sean Murray picked up a cute-as-a-button two-residence micro-compound for almost $1.35 million.

listing photos: Compass

