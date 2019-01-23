Dr. Drew Pinsky Aims to Sell Manhattan Pied-a-Terre (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based physician and ubiquitous media personality Drew Pinsky, more universally known as just Dr. Drew, is asking almost $1.9 million for a pint-sized penthouse atop The Princeton House, a huge and luxurious if otherwise unremarkable 17-story condo complex on New York City’s Upper West Side. The former “Teen Mom” host, an internist and addiction specialist who hosted and produced the then-controversial 2008-11 reality series “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” purchased the top-floor condo in early 2013 for not quite $1.5 million.

With sweeping city and sunset views over the Hudson River, the approximately 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bathroom aerie is described in marketing materials as a celebrity-owned “high-tech retreat” outfitted with a comprehensive home automation system that controls the lighting and climate systems as well as the electronic blackout shades. A slender entrance hall leads to a 20-foot-long combination living/dining room with open city views. The itty-bitty galley kitchen is smartly configured with custom maple cabinetry, dark gray granite countertops and designer quality stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms have built-in storage and a flat-screen television flush-mounted into the wall opposite the bed — the master suite is large enough to comfortably accommodate a couch and includes a walk-in closet — and both bathrooms are sheathed in travertine marble.

More Dirt David Walton and Majandra Delfino Seek Buyer for Hancock Park Home

Conveniently located across from a subway station on a bustling stretch of upper Broadway, the building provides a 24-hour-staffed lobby, a doorman, a valet-serviced on-site parking garage, a recently renovated fitness center and a communal roof terrace.

Pinsky, who co-owns with a family member a condo in an oceanfront complex in Laguna Beach, Calif., which until recently belonged to his late parents, has long made his home in a posh part of Pasadena, where since the late 1990s he’s maintained a sprawling Tudor mansion hidden down an exceptionally long and gated driveway overlooking the manicured fairways of the Annandale Golf Club.

listing photos and floor plan: Corcoran