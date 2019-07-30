×

Donald De Line Lists Hancock Park Mansion

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald De Line Selling Hancock Park Mansion
DonaldDeLine_HP2
DonaldDeLine_HP3
DonaldDeLine_HP4
DonaldDeLine_HP5
View Gallery 16 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$10.5 million
Size:
7,437 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms

Veteran industry executive and film producer Donald De Line has hung a $10.5 million price tag on his soigné French Regency-inspired villa in a prime pocket of L.A.’s prestigious Hancock Park neighborhood. “The Italian Job” producer, who’s working on the long anticipated, Margot Robbie-starring feature “Marian,” based on the Robin Hood folk tales, acquired the mansion almost 11 years ago for $4.6 million. Based on digital marketing materials from the time of his purchase, the existing house appears to be a radical transformation from the Colonial-style home that stood on the property at that time.

Listed with Ernie Carswell and Christopher Pickett at Douglas Elliman and all but invisible behind a high wall on close to half an acre of meticulously groomed grounds that border the tony Wilshire Country Club, the sprawling, mansard-roofed residence is configured with five and potentially six bedrooms and six full bathrooms plus two side-by-side powder rooms off the gracefully slim entrance hall. Grandly proportioned formal living and dining rooms, with light oak floorboards and gigantic, delicately paned floor-to-ceiling windows, are complemented by an expensively stocked gourmet kitchen, an informal dining room with French doors to the yard and a fireplace-anchored den wrapped in pale oak paneling. Bedrooms are sprinkled throughout the house for maximum privacy and include a secluded main-floor master suite and, conveniently accessible by two staircases and an elevator, a trio of second floor guest bedrooms along with a lounge and several huge storage rooms. 

A covered terrace that spans the rear of the residence incorporates an outdoor living room with fireplace set into a stone-faced wall. There are also fastidiously clipped parterre gardens, a swimming pool surrounded by stone terracing and an al fresco poolside cabana that can be closed up with louvered doors.

More Dirt

  • Donald De Line Selling Hancock Park

    Donald De Line Lists Hancock Park Mansion

    Veteran industry executive and film producer Donald De Line has hung a $10.5 million price tag on his soigné French Regency-inspired villa in a prime pocket of L.A.’s prestigious Hancock Park neighborhood. “The Italian Job” producer, who’s working on the long anticipated, Margot Robbie-starring feature “Marian,” based on the Robin Hood folk tales, acquired the [...]

  • Blake Griffin Buys Studio City Mansion

    Blake Griffin Nets Brand-New House in Studio City 

    Though NBA star Blake Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons on a three-year contract worth more than $100 million, it appears he plans to keep a solid real estate foothold in Southern California. Earlier this year, the power forward dropped $4 million on a newly constructed mansion in affluent Manhattan Beach. And a plugged-in [...]

  • Bryan Cranston Buys Toluca Lake Mansion

    Is Bryan Cranston Buying a House Tied to the Disney Family?

    A showbiz-pedigreed property in L.A.’s celeb-studded Toluca Lake community, once home to Walt Disney’s late nephew Roy E. Disney and now owned by the former Disney executive’s surviving wife, came up for sale about two months ago at almost $5 million. Listed with Jennifer Hughes at Bulldog Realtors, the lakefront property is now in escrow [...]

  • Peter Sperling House

    Billionaire Peter Sperling Lists Historic Estates in San Francisco and Holmby Hills

    For-profit education scion Peter Sperling has taken the current real estate downsizing trend to heart, apparently. The son of University of Phoenix (UOPX) founder John Sperling and chairman of the Apollo Group — Apollo owns the UOPX, which has grown to become the largest for-profit U.S. university — is ready to bid adieu to not [...]

  • Jax Taylor House

    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Settle Into the Suburbs

    “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have made no secret they’re new homeowners. Indeed, Taylor spilled the news himself while attending the Gasparilla International Film Festival in Tampa, Fla., and their social media accounts have since shown them posing in the gourmet kitchen, floating in the pool and otherwise enjoying the real estate [...]

  • Leora Kadisha Jonathan Neman House

    Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman Snags $21 Million Beverly Hills Estate

    After a long slog on the market, powerhouse film producer and former MGM CEO Roger Birnbaum has sold his dynamic midcentury modern estate. Located within the posh Trousdale Estates enclave in Beverly Hills, the celebrity-pedigreed property fetched a still-substantial $21.4 million after first listing for nearly $34 million last year. And the buyers, it turns out, [...]

  • Ashley Benson House

    Ashley Benson Lists Spanish Villa in Celeb-Packed Enclave

    Owned by “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson, a freshly rehabbed 1925 Spanish villa in the historic and historically celeb-packed Laughlin Park enclave in L.A.’s Los Feliz area has come for sale at $2.45 million. Listed with Nikki Friedman and Robb Friedman at Compass, the three-story villa is surrounded by tall oak trees and verdant [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad