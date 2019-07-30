Donald De Line Lists Hancock Park Mansion

Veteran industry executive and film producer Donald De Line has hung a $10.5 million price tag on his soigné French Regency-inspired villa in a prime pocket of L.A.’s prestigious Hancock Park neighborhood. “The Italian Job” producer, who’s working on the long anticipated, Margot Robbie-starring feature “Marian,” based on the Robin Hood folk tales, acquired the mansion almost 11 years ago for $4.6 million. Based on digital marketing materials from the time of his purchase, the existing house appears to be a radical transformation from the Colonial-style home that stood on the property at that time.

Listed with Ernie Carswell and Christopher Pickett at Douglas Elliman and all but invisible behind a high wall on close to half an acre of meticulously groomed grounds that border the tony Wilshire Country Club, the sprawling, mansard-roofed residence is configured with five and potentially six bedrooms and six full bathrooms plus two side-by-side powder rooms off the gracefully slim entrance hall. Grandly proportioned formal living and dining rooms, with light oak floorboards and gigantic, delicately paned floor-to-ceiling windows, are complemented by an expensively stocked gourmet kitchen, an informal dining room with French doors to the yard and a fireplace-anchored den wrapped in pale oak paneling. Bedrooms are sprinkled throughout the house for maximum privacy and include a secluded main-floor master suite and, conveniently accessible by two staircases and an elevator, a trio of second floor guest bedrooms along with a lounge and several huge storage rooms.

A covered terrace that spans the rear of the residence incorporates an outdoor living room with fireplace set into a stone-faced wall. There are also fastidiously clipped parterre gardens, a swimming pool surrounded by stone terracing and an al fresco poolside cabana that can be closed up with louvered doors.