Dennis Quaid Sells Former Family Home in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

Roughly three years after they called an end to their tumultuous marriage and nearly a year after their divorce was finalized Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Buffington have sold their former family home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., for $5.9 million. The sale price is a notable amount below the not quite $6.5 million asking price but still a hefty amount more than the $5.1 million paid for the Sunset Boulevard spread over the summer of 2013. Invisible from the heavily trafficked street behind a gently swaying wall of bamboo and secured behind a discreet gate that opens to a huge, 10-car motor court with a pair of palms that grandly frame the front door, the authentically restored and updated late-1920’s Spanish villa has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in a little bit more than 6,100 square feet.

With multi-colored stained glass accented leaded glass windows, the rotunda entrance hall leads to a ballroom-sized living room under a soaring, exposed wood ceiling with a handful of arched windows and an immense, stone-faced fireplace. A huge stained glass picture window enhances the graciously proportioned dining room; a cozy media lounge is equipped with blackout drapes and a screen that drops out of the ceiling; and the high-end kitchen, open to a sunny dining area and arranged around a marble-topped island, has an expensive array of up-to-date designer appliances, earthy, antique stone tile flooring and walls sheathed entirely in stylishly utilitarian, easy-to-clean white subway tiles.

A bedroom for guests plus a staff suite are located on the main floor while three more guest bedrooms share the upper level with a large den/office plus a luxurious master suite replete with private living room, custom-fitted dressing areas and a vintage-style marble bathroom. The back of the house wraps around a small courtyard that steps out to a not especially spacious but grassy and hedge-privatized backyard with a swimming pool surrounded by herringbone pattern vintage brick terracing.

The in fine fettle 64-year old actor, set to star in the Netflix comedy series “Merry Happy Whatever” and romantically involved for the last few years with a French Canadian woman about half his age, owns a five-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom contemporary on a secluded cul-de-sac in the foothills above L.A.’s Mandeville Canyon scooped up in the fall of 2017 for $3.9 million but sold an Austin, Texas, residence in early 2018 for somewhere around its $3.5 million asking price.

Listing photos: The Agency