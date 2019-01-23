×
David Walton and Majandra Delfino Seek Buyer for Hancock Park Home

By

walton_delfino_hp2
walton_delfino_hp3
walton_delfino_hp4
walton_delfino_hp5
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.2 million
Size:
3,125 square feet, 3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

A vine encrusted,1920s Spanish villa in the tony Hancock Park area of Los Angeles, Calif., owned by married actors David Walton and Majandra Delfino, has come for sale at $3.2 million. The comely couple, he best known for his roles on the sitcoms “New Girl” and “9JKL” and she most remembered for her lead role on the early Aughts sci-fi series “Roswell,” purchased the two-story corner residence in 2013 for $1.725 million and almost immediately embarked on a down-to-the-studs renovation and restoration that carefully maintained the architectural integrity of the house while replacing the outdated kitchen and bathrooms and seamlessly adding all new plumbing and electrical systems plus a whole-house audio system. Described in marketing materials as a “Rare magical + emotional” “celebrity hideaway,” the fetching and humble if hardly inexpensive villa has three and potentially four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,125-square-feet.

Partly obscured behind a low hedge and a verdant riot of mature trees and plantings, the arched front door opens to a classic center hall entry that features an antique light fixture and a gracefully curved, tile-accented staircase with wrought-iron railing. Archways open to ample formal living and dining rooms, the former with a massive imported stone fireplace that looks like it was ripped out of a French chateau or English castle and the latter painted a deep shade of navy with slim wood beams across the ceiling. Designed for modern-day living with a huge island and an array of designer-grade appliances, the kitchen is open to a small but sunny breakfast area and a family room that doubles as a guest room with a full bathroom and a Murphy bed built into a bespoke wall of bookshelves and storage cabinets.

More Dirt

Two guest bedrooms on the upper floor, one outfitted as an office, share a renovated hall bathroom while the master bedroom is spacious enough to accommodate a small seating area and additionally offers two balconies, an accessories closet with felt-lined drawers and an updated bathroom with boldly patterned black-and-white tile floor. There are a variety of fruit trees planted in the front yard as well as in the bougainvillea festooned backyard where small loggia just outside the living room and kitchen looks over a grassy, courtyard-sized area with a plunge-sized heated swimming pool and spa accented with Spanish tiles and, discreetly tucked under a thick canopy of trees next to a detached two-car garage, a cute-as-a-button children’s playhouse.

Presumably the Walton-Delfinos will acquire another home in the Los Angeles area but property records indicate they turned their real estate eyes to the East Coast in early 2017 when they splashed out close to $1.9 million for an almost 4,000-square-foot beachfront contemporary in a small coastal resort town just outside of Portland, Maine.

Listing photos: The Bienstock Group

