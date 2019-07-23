×

David Arquette Tees Up Retreat in Lake Arrowhead

David Arquette Buys Lake Arrowhead Mansion
Location:
Lake Arrowhead, Calif.
Price:
$1.595 million
Size:
5,068 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Not quite two years ago, David Arquette quietly dropped about $1.4 million to acquire a lodge-style home in the scenic, California mountain resort community of Lake Arrowhead that first popped up for sale at next to $1.9 million and is now on the market at just under $1.6 million. Listed with Meghan Hardin-Griffiths at Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty, who makes no secret of the home’s well-known owner in marketing materials, the Craftsman-inspired retreat, with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in close to 5,100 square feet, is perched alongside the tee box on the eighth hole at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club.

A cavernous, comfortably furnished living room with wide-plank wood floors features a monumental river-rock fireplace, a log-beamed cathedral ceiling and a professional bar. The kitchen is outfitted with bespoke pine cabinets and high-gloss granite countertops and, under a deer-antler chandelier, the dining room opens to a huge, tree-shielded patio above the golf course. The upper floor contains a study/office with sloped ceiling and dormer windows along with a master suite replete with fireplace and huge walk-in closet. Several guest bedrooms open off a roomy, lower-level family room decked out with a pinball machine, fireplace and wine cellar.

The actor-director-producer (and former “Celebrity Name Game” host) previously owned the historic O’Melveny House in L.A’s tony Windsor Square nabe — sold in 2017 for about $8.3 million to NBCUniversal chairman Kevin MacLellan — as well as a stylishly transformed two-bed/two-bath mobile home in Malibu listed in 2017 at $1.8 million and shed last year for a smidgen over $1.4 million. Arquette and his “Access Hollywood Live” correspondent wife, Christina Arquette, are also looking to unload a celeb-pedigreed Encino estate they snagged about two years ago for $4.6 million from Kate Walsh and now have available at just under $5 million.

 

