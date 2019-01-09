×

Danielle Fishel Buys Family-Sized Home in Woodland Hills

CREDIT: Fishel: Rex/Shutterstock

“Girl Meets World” star Danielle Fishel — launched into tweenage celebrity some 25 years ago in the extensively syndicated ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” — and pop-culture art gallerist Jensen Karp are celebrating their late 2018 nuptials with the not quite $1.7 million purchase of a family-sized house in an unheralded but hardly inexpensive pocket of Woodland Hills, Calif. Set on a corner parcel of almost one-third of an acre and described in marketing materials as an “urban ranch,” the freshly refurbished 1950s residence has plenty of room to bring up baby (the couple announced recently they are expecting a boy) with five bedrooms and four bathrooms in almost 3,800 square feet over two floors with open plan living spaces and matte-finished wide-plank European oak floorboards throughout.

Beneath a wood-beamed cathedral ceiling pierced by three skylights that fill the room with filtered light, a capacious great room features a 3½-foot-wide minimalist fireplace sheathed in somber, dark-gray granite. The open kitchen sports gray granite countertops on a nautical mix of white and navy blue Shaker-style cabinetry; the voluminous family room has wood-trimmed glass sliders that open to a pool; and a bonus room is easily converted to a home office, gym or meditation studio.

Two main-floor guest bedrooms share a renovated hall bathroom while a third benefits from a bathroom of its own. Privately situated on the upper floor and large enough to comfortably accommodate a roomy sitting area in front of another gray granite fireplace under a high-vaulted ceiling, the master suite is replete with a private balcony, an elaborately fitted walk-in closet and a marble-accented bathroom with a patterned-tile floor, a two-person soaking tub and a separate shower.

Shaded by mature trees and surrounded by tall if somewhat unkempt hedges and foliage that assure privacy from the prying eyes of nosy neighbors, the pancake-flat backyard offers both open and covered patios as well as a poolside lounge under a trellised ramada with an outdoor fireplace.

 

 

