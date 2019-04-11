‘Young and the Restless’ Star Daniel Goddard Sells Calabasas Home, Buys Another

Veteran soap star Daniel Goddard has sold a modest house in an anonymous if not exactly inexpensive Calabasas, Calif., neighborhood for $1.2 million. The Australian actor, who has portrayed Cane Ashby for a dozen years and nearly 1000 episodes on “The Young and the Restless,” acquired the unassuming property in 2006 for a touch more than $1.06 million. The house and property have since then undergone extensive cosmetic improvements, including fencing the front yard to create a private and serene, oak-shaded entry courtyard and the installation of glossy Brazilian walnut floorboards throughout most of the main floor living and entertaining spaces. There are three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in just under 2,100 square feet, according to tax records.

The living room, which spills out through French doors to the entry courtyard, features a soaring, exposed wood cathedral ceiling and a fireplace claustrophobically shoved into a forgotten corner of the room while the adjacent formal dining room was glammed up by and for Goddard’s designer wife Rachel Marcus-Goddard as a home office with white marble tile floors and French doors to the backyard. Expensively fitted with marble countertops, glass-fronted upper cabinets and chef-quality appliances, the high-end farmhouse-style kitchen wraps around a large work island and is open to an unexpectedly ample dining area. There are two second floor guest or family bedrooms, one long and skinny with a vaulted ceiling and boldly striped paint treatment, plus a master suite that comprises a bedroom and a separate dressing room/office plus a bathroom with a double sink vanity idiosyncratically tiled in an eye-catching black snakeskin pattern.

A slatted pergola stretches across the entire back of the house over a terra-cotta tiled terrace and a farmhouse table that will easily seat a dozen for an al fresco meal. There’s also a freestanding outdoor fireplace, terraced gardens and an evergreen stretch of drought busting faux grass.

The property was represented by Shari Huntington and Stephanie Shanfeld at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, who also repped the buyer.

An eagle-eyed real estate snitch reveals the Goddards have upgraded their residential circumstances with the close to $1.9 million purchase of a not-quite 4,500 square foot Spanish Colonial-inspired contemporary in an affluent, guard-gated development in Calabasas they scooped up from writer/director/producer Mark L. Lester, whose credits include “Firestarter” and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1985 blockbuster “Commando.” The four bedroom and 3.5 bathroom residence includes a double-height great room with a palatial carved stone fireplace, numerous skylights and a backyard with mountain views over the swimming pool and spa.