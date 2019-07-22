×

Dana Brunetti Lists Showbiz Pedigreed Pad in Toluca Lake

By

Location:
Toluca Lake, Calif.
Price:
$6.25 million
Size:
6,550 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Film and television producer Dana Brunetti has hoisted a showbiz pedigreed property in Los Angeles’ historic, entertainment industry-favored Toluca Lake community up for sale at $6.25 million.

Not counting carrying costs, extensive upgrades and considerable real estate fees, the six-time Emmy-nominated “House of Cards” producer, also a two-time Oscar nominee (“The Social Network,” “Captain Phillips”) and an executive producer on the Cinemax crime-drama series “Jett,” seeks to almost double his money on the property he purchased about 3.5 years ago for a bit more than $3.8 million from Grammy winning musician Dave Stewart.

The handsome, Spanish Colonial residence was built in the late 1920s and originally the home of pioneering Toluca Lake architect Park French. Set behind an ivy-encrusted privacy wall and jointly listed with Cassandra Corum at Six17 and Marc Silver at Compass, the three-story spread measures in at a mite more than 6,500 sq. ft. with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including a natural light-filled master bedroom and a skylight topped master bathroom replete with steam shower and copper soaking tub opposite a marble fireplace.

Pale, Kentucky oak floorboards run throughout much of the house where carefully preserved and/or masterfully re-created architectural details are luxuriously complemented by a slew of state-of-the-art creature comforts. They also include an elaborate security system, a comprehensive home-automation system and a five-car garage decked out with a couple of snazzy hydraulic parking lifts and multiple EV chargers. Just inside the front door, the spacious double-parlor’s smaller room, furnished as a library/games room with built-in bookshelves and a sleekly curvaceous, metal-trimmed billiards table, is anchored by a minimalist fireplace beneath simple wood mantel, while the larger space, plenty roomy enough to comfortably accommodate a glitzy, white grand piano and an almost comically long, plushly upholstered sectional sofa, features intricate, plaster friezes over the windows.

A sizable dining room spills out through French doors to an awning-shaded deck and the expensively tarted-up, all-whit eat-in kitchen sports top-end culinary accoutrement and prominently grey-veined white marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of a double-wide island. An airy, second-floor office with exterior entrance leads to a terra-cotta tiled courtyard terrace with azure tile accented fireplace. Meanwhile a lengthy, lower level family room, with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and integrated media equipment, opens through arched French doors to the privately landscaped backyard and swimming pool. The property does not have frontage on tiny Toluca Lake but is one of the roughly three dozen homes with deeded access to the six-acre body of water via discreet doors behind the pool open to a private park that meanders down to the shore.

The discreetly wealthy Toluca Lake community has a long history of noteworthy residents including Amelia Earhart and Bob Hope, while current homeowners in community include Patricia Heaton, Viola Davis and Steve Carell, the latter of whom custom built his mansion on the site of the former home of late comedian and actor Jonathan Winters.

Brunetti, producer on the $1.3 billion-plus “Fifty Shades” trilogy, owns another, substantially smaller contemporary residence over in the foothills of L.A.’s Los Feliz area that he picked up in 2005 for $2.1 million. The three-bedroom and three-bathroom architectural was available as a rental earlier this year at $11,000 per month.

    Dana Brunetti Lists Showbiz Pedigreed Pad in Toluca Lake

