‘House of Cards’ Producer Dana Brunetti Rents Out Los Feliz House (EXCLUSIVE)

A contemporary residence in a sought-after neighborhood of L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area, owned by high-powered film and television producer Dana Brunetti, has come available for rent at $11,000 per month. Tax records indicate the notoriously brash, Ferrari-driving super-producer, a two-time Oscar nominee and six-time Emmy nominee — five of those for Netflix’s groundbreaking “House of Cards” — purchased the tower-like architectural eye-catcher in 2005 for $2.1 million. Listed with Tim Jarnot at Westline Properties, the gated and heavily fortified property, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 2,800 square feet, is smartly oriented high above the street to take advantage of downtown skyline views.

Natural light from vast numbers of floor-to-ceiling windows and a 30-foot-long skylight over the central stairwell flood the interior spaces and reflect off dark, polished-wood floors. The step-down living room features an asymmetrical fireplace and open views. French doors in the adjoining dining room lead to a foliage-surrounded courtyard with waterfall-fed spa. Two guest bedrooms and a shared bathroom on the lower level are joined by a cozy den. The master suite occupies a prime position on the upper floor with a fireplace, walk-in closet and bathroom sheathed in burnt-orange slabs of marble.

In late 2017, Brunetti sold a 2,500-square-foot, multistory loft in a downtown Los Angeles complex for almost $2.5 million — the triplex was primarily used as production offices. Two years earlier, he substantially upgraded his residential circumstances with the nearly $3.9 million purchase of a showbiz-pedigreed 1920s Spanish Colonial in Toluca Lake sold by Grammy-winning musician Dave Stewart and previously owned by sitcom producer Mark Brazill and, long before that, Howard Hughes.