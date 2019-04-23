×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘House of Cards’ Producer Dana Brunetti Rents Out Los Feliz House (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dana Brunetti Lists Los Angeles Mansion For Rent
DanaBruntti_LFlse2
DanaBruntti_LFlse3
DanaBruntti_LFlse4
DanaBruntti_LFlse5
View Gallery 16 Images
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$11,000 per month
Size:
2,749 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

A contemporary residence in a sought-after neighborhood of L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area, owned by high-powered film and television producer Dana Brunetti, has come available for rent at $11,000 per month. Tax records indicate the notoriously brash, Ferrari-driving super-producer, a two-time Oscar nominee and six-time Emmy nominee — five of those for Netflix’s groundbreaking “House of Cards” — purchased the tower-like architectural eye-catcher in 2005 for $2.1 million. Listed with Tim Jarnot at Westline Properties, the gated and heavily fortified property, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 2,800 square feet, is smartly oriented high above the street to take advantage of downtown skyline views.

Natural light from vast numbers of floor-to-ceiling windows and a 30-foot-long skylight over the central stairwell flood the interior spaces and reflect off dark, polished-wood floors. The step-down living room features an asymmetrical fireplace and open views. French doors in the adjoining dining room lead to a foliage-surrounded courtyard with waterfall-fed spa. Two guest bedrooms and a shared bathroom on the lower level are joined by a cozy den. The master suite occupies a prime position on the upper floor with a fireplace, walk-in closet and bathroom sheathed in burnt-orange slabs of marble.

More Dirt

In late 2017, Brunetti sold a 2,500-square-foot, multistory loft in a downtown Los Angeles complex for almost $2.5 million — the triplex was primarily used as production offices. Two years earlier, he substantially upgraded his residential circumstances with the nearly $3.9 million purchase of a showbiz-pedigreed 1920s Spanish Colonial in Toluca Lake sold by Grammy-winning musician Dave Stewart and previously owned by sitcom producer Mark Brazill and, long before that, Howard Hughes.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Dirt

  • Trey Parker Buys Los Angeles Compound

    'South Park's' Trey Parker Adds Homes in New York, Los Angeles

    Property-collecting “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker has substantially beefed up his already prodigious residential property portfolio with multimillion-dollar purchases in both Los Angeles and New York City. Just after the first of the year, the often provocative and occasionally shocking Tony Award-winning “Book of Mormon” co-creator surreptitiously splashed out $3.1 million in an off-market deal [...]

  • Dana Brunetti Lists Los Angeles Mansion

    'House of Cards' Producer Dana Brunetti Rents Out Los Feliz House (EXCLUSIVE)

    A contemporary residence in a sought-after neighborhood of L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area, owned by high-powered film and television producer Dana Brunetti, has come available for rent at $11,000 per month. Tax records indicate the notoriously brash, Ferrari-driving super-producer, a two-time Oscar nominee and six-time Emmy nominee — five of those for Netflix’s groundbreaking “House [...]

  • Beverly Hills Megamansion Sells for Nearly

    This Colossal Beverly Hills Mansion Just Sold for $35 Million

    As the world marches relentlessly further into this so-called Information Age, the notion of secrecy seems almost an anachronistic delusion. These days, everybody knows everybody’s business. Big Brother smiled as he oversaw the rise of Wikileaks. The Panama and Paradise papers rocked scores of the globe’s billionaires. Oddly – or perhaps consequently – opacity in [...]

  • Charlie Kaufman Lists Pasadena House

    Charlie Kaufman Lists Arts and Crafts Bungalow in Pasadena

    Acclaimed screenwriter Charlie Kaufman has put his historic Arts and Crafts bungalow in the rustic, affluent Arroyo area of Pasadena, Calif., up for sale at $2.595 million. The Oscar-winning scribe of quirky cult-favorite indie-hits like “Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” currently writing and directing the upcoming Netflix film “I’m [...]

  • Alex Trebek Lists Lakeside Vacation Home

    ‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Lists Remote Lakeside Hideaway Near Paso Robles

    After he first gave it an unsuccessful go at $1.595 million, Alex Trebek now has his off-the-beaten-track getaway on Lake Nacimiento, outside the agriculture and viticulture oriented town of Paso Robles, Calif., up for sale at $1.399 million. Property records are unclear about when the five-time Daytime Emmy winning “Jeopardy” host acquired the remote, roughly [...]

  • Jen Kao Beverly Hills Home

    Fashion Designer Jen Kao Snags Jodie Foster's Beverly Hills Estate

    Legendary actress Jodie Foster made short work of divesting her Beverly Hills home of seven years, sealing the deal just two months after listing the spacious property. As previously reported, records show the transaction closed for $14,900,000, considerably more than the $11,750,000 she paid back in 2012 and certainly one of the highest prices for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad